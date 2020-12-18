State secrets likely stolen in a massive Russian cyber espionage operation

Earlier this week, Reuters announced that the U.S. Treasury Department and the Department of Commerce were allegedly victims of a major Russian cyber espionage operation after a back door appeared in SolarWinds software. Today, The Guardian goes further and claims that state secrets may have been stolen during this gigantic operation. Are these nuclear secrets, data on the Covid-19 vaccine or next-generation weapons? Impossible to know at the moment.

State secrets were likely stolen

CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and the FBI have been moving for several weeks to understand the extent of the damage. This is confirmed, the United States was therefore the victim of a gigantic cyberattack that appears to have affected several government agencies. According to experts working on the case, the hackers, who likely belong to the APT29 group backed by Putin’s government, maneuvered perfectly during this operation. They left almost no trace and probably managed to steal state secrets.

According to the investigators, this cyber espionage campaign could be “the most productive operation ever”. In fact, The Guardian claims that state secrets were likely stolen during this attack, although Secretary of Defense Chris Miller told CBS News on Tuesday that there has been no evidence of data theft about state secrets until the moment. For Thomas Rid, cybersecurity researcher at Johns Hopkins University, this operation can be compared to hacking the “moonlight maze”. A Russian attack that occurred in the 1990s and lasted three years. The Russians again targeted the US government as well as NASA and the Pentagon.

What are the stolen documents used for?

According to an anonymous source working on the investigation, the height of the stolen documents, if printed and stacked, would be three times that of the Washington Monument. It will take the Russians a long time to go through all of these documents, according to Thomas Rid, and even they may not know exactly what to do with them, but what is certain is that they take the risk of dissecting them to discover the smallest ones Secrets of the United States. Remember, this cyber espionage operation is directly related to the cyber attack that FireEye fell victim to a few days ago.

At this time, the Trump administration has not released any details about the agencies hacked. This list is expected to be complete. Private companies were also likely victims of Russian hackers. They should manifest in the days to come. What kinds of state secrets could have been stolen? Typically, hackers are looking for precise information like the latest in weapon and missile defense systems technology or trying to create files on their rivals in order to potentially recruit them as spies … To be continued.