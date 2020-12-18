A complete tool for adding multiple links to your Instagram bio

For a company that offers multiple services or for an artist whose music is available on multiple platforms, the unique bio link on Instagram is not enough. Instagram Bio is limited to 150 characters and only one clickable link can be added. There are many “link-in-bio” tools that can be used to add multiple links to your Instagram profile. However, most of the tools are practical but not very elegant.

Today the Taplink tool is highlighted. A link-in bio tool for creating micro landing pages for sharing content on Instagram. The main advantage of Taplink is that landing pages can be created directly from a smartphone using drag and drop.

Once you are on Taplink and want to add a new landing page, all you have to do to start is select a new block from all available: Text, Link, Photo Carousel, Avatar, Forms, FAQ, Video … It is then possible to add a link, which is linked to an action, e.g. For example: forwarding to a site, making a call, sending a text message or email, or even opening a page on the site.

Taplink provides a complete tool for creating forms and thus getting precise information about prospects and prospects.

Micro landing pages for Instagram without code

When it comes to micro landing page design, there are several templates available, more than 100. A handy feature for those who want to get straight to the point without wasting time creating the perfect design. For those whose design is a passion, all elements of the landing page can be personalized: font, color, background …

Sections can be created to combine multiple blocks and then add multiple links, for example.

When the site is online, Taplink offers a statistics tool that allows you to see which link is working, what the conversion rate is, how many users each month …

Finally, Taplink can be integrated into a variety of tools such as Google Analytics, MailChimp, OpenGraph, Stripe, Paypal …

Taplink is available for life for just $ 49, thanks to a special offer on Appsumo. For this price it is possible to link 5 accounts per landing page, have an unlimited number of links, users and unique visitors. Other offers are also available for agencies or companies that manage multiple accounts.

