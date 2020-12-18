New labels in the App Store reveal the data collected by Facebook

The war between Facebook and Apple has been declared and it does not seem to be over for a long time. This was predictable, however, as the two technology giants rely on a different business model.

The label for Facebook in the App Store in the heart of discord

The two companies were already fighting over Apple’s 30% commission for in-app purchases, which Facebook has long criticized. This time around, however, the confrontation could have a direct impact on the income of the social network … According to the company, Apple’s approach is only selfish and is not only intended to be anti-competitive but also to generate profit, which does not apply to the applications pre-installed in the devices. The apple brand responded to these allegations by stating that their website would also have labels for their own uses.

In fact, during WWDC 2020, Apple announced that its new operating system, iOS 14, would highlight user privacy, while also unveiling the arrival of labels on the App Store that indicate what personal data each application collects and for what purposes.

As of this week, these famous labels have been available with an update to iOS 14, and Facebook rightly feared the worst … The label built into the description of its application is one of the longest on the App Store, which could lead to some users considering it twice before installing it.

An inevitable collision?

In addition to the label in the App Store, Apple intends to limit the platform’s tracking capabilities. Several companies reacted strongly to the announcement, particularly fearing their targeted advertising revenue. Unsurprisingly, Facebook is one of them.

In defense, Facebook says that anyone can change their privacy settings within the app, but Apple sees it very differently: “Facebook managers have made it clear that they intend to collect so much data. As much as possible on first and second hand products to develop and monetize detailed profiles of their users, and this disregard for user privacy continues to grow and encompass more of their products, ”said Jane Horvath. , Head of Data Protection at Apple, in a letter to human rights groups.

If the two giants of Silicon Valley criticize each other so much, it is because their models are contradicting one another. The Cupertino company does indeed sell high-end hardware and in recent years has implemented new features that make the task more difficult for third-party companies looking to collect data about their users. This security of privacy is suggested by Apple to justify the price of its devices.

On the other hand, Facebook built itself by gathering precise data about its users in order to sell them on to brands who use them for targeted advertising. The social network also explains that this is why it can offer so much free content to internet users.

One thing is for sure, the hostilities between the two companies shouldn’t go smoothly … especially if the new Apple labels will have a direct impact on Facebook.