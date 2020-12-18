Lydia on the way to a financial super app thanks to her donation campaign amounting to 72 million euros

Cock-a-Doodle Doo! Lydia, a French fintech company that specializes in mobile payment, has just completed its second round of financing with great enthusiasm: a further 72 million euros have just been raised, bringing the total for Series B to 112 million euros. An amount that will allow the company to consolidate and develop its achievements, but above all it will also get closer to its dream of becoming a European financial services super app.

Lydia signs a big fundraiser

In January 2020 Lydia finished the first round of her Serie B with a nice sum of 40 million euros. Among the shareholders involved in the operation were historical partners like CNP Assurances, XAnge and New Alpha, but also the Chinese giant Tencent, which had been added to the table. Meanwhile, the health crisis has brought about an unprecedented acceleration in digital financial services.

A favorable context for Lydia, who has just completed the extension of her second financing round with an additional 72 million euros. In total, the B-series of the French fintech reached 112 million euros in this way. When all of the aforementioned shareholders have shed their hands on the portfolio, a newcomer has slipped among them. This is Accel, a venture capital and growth company whose investment was led by Amit Jhawar, the former head of Venmo, a mobile payment service company acquired by PayPal in 2013.

The latter, a proponent of peer-to-peer payments, confided in TechCrunch by confirming that he saw Lydia as the new French Venmo: “Lydia has the largest P2P network in Europe outside of PayPal and has the potential to to develop in it Europe-wide with a customer-oriented mobile solution. This will lead to increased consumer demand for financial products and an increased interest of merchants in accepting payments. “

On the way to a European financial super app

With Lydia, you can send money to another user in seconds. All he needs is his phone number. It is precisely this service that has enabled Fintech to be successful in France, its country of origin with more than 4 million users. But today Lydia is much more than that.

The company offers, among other things, to create online jackpots, schedule recurring payments, grant consumer loans through a partnership with Younited Credit, but also pay directly with your smartphone or even create sub-accounts for various projects. Flexible, user-friendly and contemporary, Lydia contradicts traditional financial systems to primarily meet the needs of its users through a complete and intuitive ecosystem.

An ecosystem that should also grow in order to transform the “small” French company into a financial super app with a European reach. In January, Lydia co-founder and CEO Cyril Chiche did not hide his ambitions from our colleagues at ZDNet when he knew what his fundraiser would mean for him: “Provide the funds to complete Lydia’s transformation. From a mobile payment application to Financial services super app. To this end, we will continue to develop our offering, in particular through partnerships with the best players in each area. ”An ambitious project that can be carried out even better thanks to this additional 72 million euros, which will expand the portfolio.