Facebook attacks Apple through the press

Nothing is going well between Facebook and Apple. As the Apple brand prepares to roll out a new tool tied to third-party application tracking, the social network is circulating manifestos in the American press condemning it.

Manifestos in major media

The readers of the copies of the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, December 17, 2020, therefore came across a text written by Facebook against the Cupertino company. The latter in particular explains that Apple’s new functionality will prevent small businesses from generating income when they are going through a particularly difficult period. “Small businesses deserve to be heard. We hear your concerns and are at your side, ”closes the social network.

Facebook refers to a feature announced at WWDC 2020 called App Tracking Transparency. Originally planned for the release of iOS 14, it should finally be available in early 2021. The concept is simple: when users open an application on their iPhone, they are given the choice of authorizing or blocking the tracking of personal information it does.

Apple will destroy small businesses, says Facebook

Facebook was already on the rise in the face of this tool, but Zuckerberg’s company now goes much further. In fact, a second manifesto was about to be published in the American press today claiming that Apple is killing the Internet. In a blog post titled “Speaking Up for Small Business,” Dan Levy, Vice President of Advertising at Facebook:

“It’s not just about app developers, it’s also about small businesses that rely on personalized ads to grow. Here’s why. Small businesses have small budgets. In order for these small budgets to work, they need to target the customers who matter to small businesses. A local wedding planner has no interest in reaching people who are not planning a wedding. Similarly, a small e-commerce company that sells personalized dog leashes cannot reach cat owners. To put it simply, by drastically limiting the effectiveness of personalized advertising, Apple’s policy will make it very difficult for small businesses to reach their target audience, limiting their growth and competitiveness with large companies. “.

Facebook also believes App Tracking Transparency will force companies to incorporate more in-app purchases or charge a subscription to use their application. All this in favor of Apple, says the social network, which is already receiving a commission of 15-30% of these purchases back for the applications present in its App Store. Additionally, Facebook criticizes the Apple brand for not applying the tool to their own applications, allowing them to track data at their own discretion to highlight their products and offerings.

Apple emphasizes data protection, Facebook denounces an interested approach

For its part, Apple maintains the same behavior and reaffirms to the media The Verge that its approach is aimed at protecting the privacy of its users:

“We think it’s all about defending the interests of our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared with other apps and websites – and they should be given a choice of whether or not to allow it. The transparency of app tracking in iOS 14 isn’t forcing Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted ads. All that is required is to give users a choice. “

As a reminder: Facebook and Apple have a diametrically opposed economic model: If the social network sells the personal data of its users in order to place more targeted advertising, the Cupertino company promotes the security of its high-end devices in order to attract users better. The new labels launched in the App Store, showing what personal data each app collects for what purpose, certainly helped ignite the powder as the two giants of Silicon Valley have been in intermittent conflicts for years.