Discord reaches a valuation of $ 7 billion

Discord messaging service, particularly popular with the gaming community, has just closed a $ 100 million funding round that will allow it to expand its user base beyond video game players. At the same time, the fundraiser doubled the company’s valuation from $ 3.5 billion to $ 7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Discord is on the rise. The text and voice messaging service, which has definitely been sustained by the health crisis and hugely popular online games like Fortnite or Among Us, had an extremely positive 2020. In total, the company now claims 140 million active monthly users, twice as many as last year . Additionally, it plans to reach $ 100 million in revenue this year or triple revenue from 2019.

An undeniable success that recently enabled Discord to launch a new $ 100 million round of funding with venture capital firm Greenoaks Capital, which is already a shareholder in the company. That funding also made it possible to increase the price per Discord share to $ 280 from $ 144 previously. As a result, the company’s valuation has now reached $ 7 billion, or double the $ 3.5 billion recorded after the Series G was lifted in July 2020.

Fundraising that allows him to go beyond gambling

For Discord, the goal will now be to expand beyond the limits of video games. Indeed, the service’s project is to democratize itself to a wider and general audience, and that is what this new funding will serve primarily. Neil Mehta, Founder and Assistant Director of Greenoaks, confirmed this ambition when announcing this new fundraiser: “We believe that Discord will continue to develop and grow as people communicate and ultimately connect. Billions of people around the world ”.

There have already been changes in this direction, particularly in September when Tesa Aragones, a former marketing manager at Nike, whose main role is to oversee the expansion of Discord into areas other than gaming, was hired.