5 connected objects to reduce your power consumption

Connected objects are a great way to save electricity.

What are the best connected objects in the home? Here is a list of 5 things to make your life easier and to help you lower your bill.

Connected thermostats

Heating accounts for 62% of a household’s energy costs. With connected objects, you can reduce these costs.

If you equip your home with a connected thermostat, you can control your heating consumption and control it remotely with your smartphone to save energy. Thanks to a mobile application, you can choose when and at what temperature your devices should be switched on or off.

Connected thermostats also take into account what is happening outside your home: the ambient temperature and the weather forecast. This means they know exactly when to switch on so that the requested temperature is maintained at the desired time.

Count between € 150 and € 350

Attached shutters

In order to be at the forefront of home automation and always reduce heating costs, installing connected roller shutters is a good solution to save heat in your home.

Motorized and connected shutters or blinds can be programmed to open or close depending on the outside temperature. You choose the outside temperature at which your connected shutters close, making your home airtight and saving you heat.

Count between € 100 and € 1000

Connected sockets

Our electrical devices consume energy even in standby mode when they are connected. Connected sockets enable savings of 10% in electricity costs.

Thanks to a special application, the connected sockets give an indication of the power consumption of our connected devices. This is how you get the energy consumption of your devices on your smartphone.

But that is not all. These connected sockets are switched off when the connected device goes to sleep and is reactivated outside of peak hours.

Count between € 20 and € 100

The connected socket strip

You can remotely control the switching on and off of a connected device via a connected socket strip.

Each socket on the power strip can be controlled separately using a mobile application. It is also possible to program the switching on and off of the connected devices remotely and / or in advance.

Count between € 25 and € 125

Connected lamps

Connected lamps can be configured completely remotely using a smartphone application. With this home automation lighting you can save up to 80% energy compared to basic lamps.

With lights connected, you can choose to turn the device off, on, adjust the intensity, change the colors remotely, or even schedule a wake-up call.

Connected lamps not only consume little energy, but can also adapt their consumption to your needs and the brightness of the room. For example, if the light in the room is strong in bright sunlight, the lights may go out to avoid wasting electricity.

Count between € 25 and € 125

Connected shower heads

Another great way to save energy is not to waste water. There are attached shower heads that save up to € 130 per year per person.

The connected shower head enables you to record your water consumption during the shower. The color of the button shows the amount of water used. In green it is an economical shower and in red it is a shower that uses a lot of water. You can adjust the color thresholds as you wish.

Count between € 50 and € 100