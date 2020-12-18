Big Tech versus Digital Europe: Small Influences and Big Battle

No pause for lobbying. Even amid a global pandemic, attempts to influence and manipulate did not fail once Silicon Valley learned that the European Union was preparing an ambitious and binding text for GAFAM. The targets were the highly anticipated Digital Services Act and the Digital Market Act. These two texts bring new rules with regard to moderation, transparency, advertising, internet falsification and competition. A special regime is provided for “gatekeepers”, the guardians of the web like Google or Amazon. And that kind of scared these big techs.

In October, a document revealed how Google had tried to undermine Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton’s new laws. This confidential two-month plan, published by the Financial Times, reveals the striking aggressiveness and divisiveness of the Google maneuvers. The conglomerate, one of the world’s leading companies in the internet market and technological services, has tried to weaken support for these texts. All of this to complicate the discussions … which were already quite complicated. While it’s the most combative, Google isn’t the only one defending its interests.

On the eve of the press conference that revealed what is now commonly referred to as the “DSA” and “DMA”, Politico described the tension between the two leaders of the anti-big tech bloc. “There have been conflicts over how best to promote Europe’s national digital interests, feuds over tech company acquisitions and public disagreements over the need to smash the giants of Silicon Valley. One could read.

Persistent disputes, which did not prevent the presentation of the texts, but which could also be explained by Big Tech’s intensive lobbying work. Google’s strategy was aware of the differences between Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager and, for example, was to deepen these misunderstandings.

The big American firms are generally well united in interest groups to increase their influence and have long practiced this interest defense with the EU. Back in 2019, the technology company copyright policy campaign was impressive. MEP Virginie Rozière then said she had received 40,000 emails, while Geoffroy Didier, a Conservative MEP, said 100,000 emails and threats.

This year, despite containment and social distancing measures, the pressure has manifested itself in new forms. Text messaging, chatting on WhatsApp, Twitter or even online meetings have replaced hidden physical meetings. According to EU transparency reports, Commission officials have met more than 60 organizations and companies from different sectors, from publications to music, toys and social media.

It must be said that the tensions between the EU and GAFAM are palpable in these months. In addition to the community rules regulating the power of the digital giants already initiated by the GDPR, she accused Amazon in November of violating antitrust laws. The European movement towards greater awareness of antitrust violations actually began three years ago with the fine imposed on Google.

On the other hand, the US tech giants are also targeted by national regulators, as Facebook was recently accused of abusing a dominant position in the US. Back in October, the Justice Ministry accused Google of illegally protecting its search monopoly. In short, many threats loom over the GAFAM monopolies. No wonder then that Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are spending millions to bend the legislation of the European market in their favor.

Dozens of lobbyists have spoken on the subject. It appears that Google and other US tech giants have launched a campaign to minimize EU regulation that threatens Brussels with economic ramifications and future transatlantic squabbles. In total, that’s more than 160 meetings and 19 million euros spent according to Transparency International, a group that oversees lobbying in the EU.

The budget, frequency and intensity of this lobbying have been impressive, notes the New York Times: “In Europe, companies are spending more than ever, hiring former civil servants, law firms and consulting firms. connected. You have funded dozens of think tanks and professional associations, filled academic positions at top universities on the continent, and helped publish industry-friendly research from other companies. “

What was this meeting and research about? It appears that the targets were moving. The strategy initially focused on possible new rules for moderation of content in the Digital Services Act and then revolved around the competition rules of the Digital Market Act. As for the first objective, the lobbies have calmed down in the face of the question of responsibility, which is not addressed in the text. Even if a platform hosts illegal content posted by a user, it still has an impact on the outcome of the problem. From the moment it proves ignorance of the case, it cannot be held responsible and will therefore evade the fines provided.

What is certain is that this digital lobbying is not trivial. It clearly shows the part of the DSA and the DMA: more responsibility, transparency, fairness and rules for those who control a part of the digital space, however large it may be. If the Digital Services Act and Digital Market Act threaten GAFAM’s apparent monopolies, it is because they seek to unleash the full power of the digital economy by allowing European companies of all sizes to compete on one basis. Equality with them.

It is about digital sovereignty, as the Commissioners reminded us at the conference to unveil the two bills. Whoever controls the data, the new black gold of the century, controls the economy and the population. This control must therefore be carefully monitored. In platform capitalism, Nick Srnicek remembers one of the main components of GAFAM: an obsession with competition, more with prices, but the quantitative extraction of data. By merging, investing in tools to record our daily activities and creating dependency mechanisms, the major digital platforms such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Uber are exercising a dangerous monopoly.

As weak, incomplete, and idealistic as they may be, the Digital Services Law and Digital Market Law seek to lay the foundations for responding to these challenges. Lobbying practices against Europe, which is trying to outline its digital sovereignty, therefore have a particular taste of fear. These attempts at destabilization are the symbol of a model of capitalism that can potentially be weakened.

However, lobbying within Europe could have serious implications for the final overhaul of the digital strategy. This phenomenon is all the more worrying as it is exclusive. Hygiene measures, as long as they kept the present course, would only make things nebulous and be a matter of self. A reciprocity that is increasingly dominated by the United States, so that the elected Europeans worry about the Washingtonization of Brussels and make money and connection parameters more important than the common interest. Andreea Nastase, Assistant Professor at Maastricht University: “It has always been an inside game. People who are already part of the circle can reach their contacts within the EU. Who is not, will not ”.

And the game of influence has only just begun, as the two texts now have to be approved by the Council and Parliament – which it can change.