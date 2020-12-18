Craftsman Wollseifer: “I’m very concerned about the economy”

Mr Wollseifer, you said in October that many companies would hardly be able to cope with the second lock-up. He’s there now. Will a wave of bankruptcy roll across the country in the spring?

The companies have already done a lot this year, riding on a roller coaster. The first quarter was great, then everything was closed and there was a recovery in the summer. Now it’s going downhill again and it’s very affecting us. The reserves that have been built up over the years are now depleted and capital is shrinking. Many do not have the liquidity to survive a difficult closure, so we need political help.

Things have been looking up since 2013 and many craftsmen have earned very well. Are the reserves gone from Corona after a few months?

The craft is a medium-sized enterprise with millions of employees and a high tax burden and social security contributions. Creating equity is very difficult. And because the turnover of our operations this year remains four percent lower than in the previous year, it will be limited for some.

Which areas are particularly affected?

We have branches and businesses that are completely closed, such as hairdressers again. If they have to close completely, such as stall builders, event technicians and delicatessens or beauticians, or have high sales losses, such as building cleaners, laundries or breweries who work for hotels or restaurants, then the reserves will disappear at some point.

The share of personnel costs in the craft is higher than in industry. All the more relieving is the regulation of part-time work until the end of 2021 and the taking over of social contributions by the labor agency.

There is no doubt that this helps – as do other measures. The federal government has begun great help. But then it must come as well. For example, November support will not be paid until January, which may be too late for some. It is not just about personnel costs, it is also necessary to pay rents, loans and lease payments.

What pays off for months is a training bonus of 2,000 or even 3,000 euros. It worked?

The obstacles were too high and the bureaucratic effort too great. It is good that the federal government has now made improvements and extended the period in which the decline in sales can be applied. In addition, a lower revenue drop amount was set. Now it can work. But what we really need is basically a higher appreciation of professional training.

Hans Peter Wollseifer has been the President of German Craftsmen since 2014

By the end of October, seven percent fewer participants had started than last year. Has the gap narrowed in the last few weeks?

Minimal. We will be behind 2019 and that worries me a lot. We also had minus seven percent in the financial crisis. We did not catch up in the following years and this should not happen to us now. We don’t have to talk about Lost Generation, but there is great concern. This must be faced by all actors in the vocational training sector. It is not possible for young people to do honorary rounds at school, even though we urgently need them in the craft and we can offer them great prospects.

How many training positions are not currently filled?

Around 14,000 in all of the more than 130 qualified stores. Young people can still start training.

So: what can be done to make the vessel more attractive?

Advertise again and again that the craft is needed in all crucial future areas, that it helps shape it, and that there are demanding professions. We now have a professional high school diploma, dual or even triad courses where young people can complete training in four and a half years, a master craftsman and a business degree. With us in skilled fields, young people can very soon become their own boss. When I was 21, I was self-employed.

How did you do that?

I actually applied to study architecture, but then my father died and I took over the family business. I already had an apprenticeship school, then a master came and at the age of 21 I was self-employed.

It’s hard to imagine today.

Yes, but still possible today. However, young people must also know this. Therefore, we will continue our image campaign for another five years and we will try to reach young people directly in schools and social media or through formats such as speed dating or WhatsApp consultation hours. However, you must also know that we now have approximately 120,000 fewer graduates a year than in previous years.

Is digitization now making progress in the craft?

The craft is much more digital than schools and especially administration. And when it comes to digital advertising for apprenticeships: We can reach many young people in this way, but this year it has been difficult with young refugees. Due to Corona, our welcome ambassadors were unable to contact the language schools or accommodation. As a craft, we see ourselves not only as an economic sector, but also as a social group. And as an area of ​​general interest that provides important services to citizens. To do this, we need manpower – and more awards.

They are constantly demanding less bureaucracy, tariffs and taxes, but at the same time they want various forms of help and subsidies from the state. How does it fit together?

This is not a contradiction for us. Our companies do a lot for this country, supplying citizens with products and services, and creating jobs and training positions on the ground. You must not be burdened with more and more. Otherwise, our family businesses will lose interest in their craft. And that’s why we can’t turn the wheels a little further in the coming decades. More care here, a slightly lower pension, increased CO2 taxes and health contributions, to name a few. We need a fundamental structural reform of social security.

What should it look like?

Tasks that have an impact on society as a whole must also be tackled and financed by society as a whole, and not only – as is currently the case – mainly by employers and employees who pay social security contributions.

So do taxes have to be high?

No. However, it goes without saying that all companies operating in Germany, which of course rely on our infrastructure and our workforce, contribute to the financing of the community. This must also apply to digital economy providers. Here we lag behind technological progress and its business models in tax law. France, the United Kingdom and Italy, for example, have already gone very consistently with digital taxation.

You look like you’re going to vote left next fall.

The craft is politically neutral.

How do you find the Greens?

The play of colors is not a decisive factor. It is important to have a policy that keeps SMEs in check, addresses tax reform and secures the future of social security systems. These are central issues for the next legislative term. In such a case, the level of social security must not rise above 40 percent, as this would significantly worsen the competitiveness of our craft-intensive companies.

That should be possible with a black-and-green government.

We in this craft can think of ecology and economics together and we are not afraid of contact with the Greens. And by the way: Climate and energy change can only work with craft.

A car-free city center in Cologne is good?

You can do this – if there is enough public transport and park-and-ride, and if emergency services, freight and craftsmen can travel to customers. All are not only systemically relevant, but also support the system.

In the summer, Corona should be largely over. The savings rate in this country is at a record level, many people have money. Will we see a post-corona boom in the second half of 2021?

Even during the Corona period, many companies have shown how flexible they can respond to the new market situation. We in the field are fast boats of the economy and we can quickly adapt to the new framework conditions. And our operations have stamina.

Craft customers also need perseverance. Waiting times did not decrease in the pandemic.

If you are looking for an electrician or plumber, you may have to wait a few weeks. However, some customers are also insecure and do not want to have any craftsmen, even if something is broken.