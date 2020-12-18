The 6 Brands That Shined In 2020 According To Forrester

2020 was a catastrophe for the global economy and the likelihood of a Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to end at midnight on December 31st. During these troubled times, entire sectors such as travel and events have been pushed back and the carnage continues, which affects more and more businesses.

The epidemic has plunged states into widespread lockdowns where we are still clumping, and has seen Jesko Perrey, Senior Partner at McKinsey, say the situation has caused “an irreversible change” in the consumer. The latter are migrating to e-commerce and generating 20% ​​to 40% growth in online purchases this year. The same Jesko Perrey also states that companies experience a “loyalty shock,” a phrase that reflects the behavior of consumers who change their shopping practices and choose brands different from those they have previously turned to. .

In the same category

Europe, an El Dorado for women entrepreneurs?

This shock of loyalty should be relativized with the logic of “care” in organizations. A Kantar study found that 78% of consumers would like companies to take care of their employees’ health during this time.

In this context of a global pandemic, which had profound consequences for mentalities, practices and customs, an enormous support of the population against discrimination and racism has developed, which demands more justice and justice.

Forrester drew on a year of research to identify the key defining elements of brands and how they will evolve in 2020, and invited a group of experts (executives and sharp minds from the best agencies, consultancies, etc.) to finalize an analysis. 6 names emerged: 4 “traditional” brands and 2 “unconventional” brands, which we want to come back to.

TikTok creates culture

Who would have bet on a middle-aged alcoholic, a shaved head, two huge feathers tattooed on the back of his head, a mustache blowing in the wind on his skateboard, sipping his cranberry juice with the blue sky in the background, realizing the spirit of the company dealing with a global pandemic? It might make you smile, but the impact of the video brought a 43-year-old title to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 and skyrocketed sales for juice brand Ocean Spray.

@ 420doggface208Morning Vibe # 420souljahz #ec #feelinggood # h2o # cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch #tacos #waterislife #high #morning # 710 # cloud9 ♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

This will quickly identify the impact of the TikTok social network in 2020. The platform’s growth is not stopping and is on track to reach the billions of users that it took Facebook and Instagram 4 and 6 years to make.

Walmart invests in success

As Forester reminds us, Walmart has dominated physical sales with low prices, a neat supply chain and a presence that covers the territory. Those digital investments made in recent years have logically paid off when the health crisis began. The organization was then ready. The digital transformation accelerated by the crisis has been a success and shows that size is no excuse for a lack of agility. Walmart’s strategy has been pretty good at viewing operations as a multi-year process rather than a sudden change. It built on a 5-year partnership with Microsoft and increased its competence in e-commerce “thanks to several intelligent acquisitions like Jet.com,” the report says.

The brand also embraced the era and responded quickly to mass shootings by modifying its ammunition inventory, making a quick statement during Black Live Matter’s anti-racist movements in 2020, but also putting in place a proactive policy to protect its ammunition employees from Covid-19 .

In terms of numbers, it’s doing pretty well: the brand completed a running third quarter by increasing its top line, revenue, and earnings per share.

White claw crosses borders

A relatively unknown company that launches a brand of alcoholic seltzer water while opening a market and taking the largest share, after all, 2020 is full of surprises. Today’s market is $ 550 million (projected to be $ 2.5 billion by 2021) and the White Claw brand that made it a huge market leads the way with a 41% share.

According to Forrester, its success is based on its message, which breaks with genre stereotypes that historical brands are hard to escape. White Claw has arrived at the right time in an evolving society, both witnessing change and benefiting from cultural trends. With marketing based more on user-generated content than traditional campaigns, products hit shelves quickly.

Lululemon can afford to bend over

The sporty outfit brand (specifically yoga) that has suffered from hiccups in the past will be reborn from its much more mature ashes in 2020. Because of their limitation and inclination to indoor sports, Lululemon has hit the mark online. According to BrandZ, Lululemon is in third place in the ranking of all brands, measured by brand value in 2020 (+ 40%), well ahead of Nike or Under Armor in terms of growth in the reporting period.

The omnichannel experience is designed to “inspire, provoke and celebrate” like virtual waiting lists during the pandemic and notify customers when they can enter a store with limited capacity. In addition, there is the management of the branch employees, whose organization has kept payment and repositioned them in a “virtual” role in order to improve the online customer experience.

2 non-traditional brands that splashed in 2020

As Forrester points out, a brand often refers to a company or at least an organization, often commercially. But the terms are polysemic, you just have to look at the “brand” Cristiano Ronaldo or a political party …

The report therefore looks back on two nontraditional brands that made 2020.

Female leaders emerging triumphantly from adversity

Forrester notes that the countries that have fared best while the Covid epidemic still lingers have the common denominator of being led by women, of whom the example of Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand is most visible. . Far from being a unique case, a study analyzing 194 countries showed that “female leaders responded faster and more decisively … it certainly helped these countries save lives”.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is changing brand values

The movement that Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometti started in response to the murder of Trayvon Martin has become a global rally against racist abuse and brutality by the police. Although the movement is decentralized, it has had a profound impact on society and businesses, as evidenced by organizations like Citigroup, HBO, Nordstrom, and Walmart, which have recognized the movement’s legitimacy and committed themselves as allies. Oscar Yuan of Ipsos Strategy3 explains: “Companies used to stay out of politics, but this is the first time they have started talking.”