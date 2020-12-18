Huawei’s first non-Chinese factory opened in France in February

While the implementation of 5G in France is controversial and the French authorities have yet to give an opinion on Huawei’s 5G devices or not, the Chinese giant has actually opted for France to build its first factory outside of China. The site, which is expected to open in February 2021, will eventually employ 500 people to manufacture 4G and 5G solutions, France Info announced this morning.

The choice of a certain geographical comfort

This first European factory in Alsace in the small town of Brumath near Strasbourg will initially be limited to 300 employees. According to the South Morning China Post, the construction of the site was made possible by an initial investment of 200 million euros.

The choice of France is no coincidence for Huawei. The group already employs almost a thousand people at several locations in Sophia-Antipolis, Grenoble and Paris. However, these locations are all dedicated to research and development, while the Brumath facility will be dedicated to the production of technologies intended for export across Europe. With the choice of Alsace, Huawei is also choosing a strategic point on the old continent with almost immediate proximity to Germany.

As France Info reminds us, the opening of this French factory for Huawei is in a delicate context. The Chinese giant has been weakened internationally by continued attacks by the US government during Donald Trump’s tenure. Following the recommendations of the White House, the UK and Sweden have also decided to exclude the Chinese device maker, whose 5G devices are suspected of posing a risk to the cybersecurity of the countries that use them. .

In France, the authorities seem hesitant between the economic partner that Huawei represents and the risks it could pose for the future French 5G network. More recently, the brand has lost its advertising face in Europe: Antoine Griezmann. The French soccer player decided last week to stop working with Huawei. He was accused of providing technological assistance to the Chinese Communist Party in monitoring the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority.

As it stands, this allegation could well be justified: According to a directive introduced in 2017, large Chinese companies are legally obliged to support the party in their intelligence efforts.