Walmart is trying a unique shopping experience live on TikTok

On its website, Walmart announced the establishment of a new shopping event: a live event on TikTok where users can buy clothes sold by the brand without leaving the social network. A premiere in the US that shows the significant synergies that the Chinese application can achieve with retailers.

Walmart wins on TikTok for a unique shopping event

This event, dubbed the Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular, will air on Walmart’s TikTok account this Friday, December 18th. For an hour, ten star content creators from the Chinese social network, including Michael Le, Devan Anderson, Taylor Hage and Zahra Hashimee, will liven up the evening with clothes sold by the retail chain. The brands presented will be wide and varied: Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie, Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans were especially mentioned. Users, on the other hand, can purchase the products displayed on the screen directly in the ByteDance application.

For William White, Marketing Director of Walmart, this event opens up new opportunities. In a press release, the managing director explains: “This event offers us a new opportunity to get in touch with users, to reach new potential customers and at the same time to offer our own touch of entertainment – with the help of the developer TikTok who Liebe Mode – on the platform “.

At the request of CNBC, a Walmart spokesperson refused to indicate whether the revenue generated during that event will be shared with TikTok. Finally, note that those who miss the event can always catch up later as it will still be possible to purchase the products featured in that event live from Walmart’s TikTok profile once they are over.

Synergies arise between the two companies

In August, Donald Trump forced TikTok to sell its American operations to a Uncle Sam company. After many ups and downs, Walmart went alongside Oracle to take over part of the Chinese social network.

Despite an agreement that is slow to close, through this event it seems obvious that the big continuous sales brand is not losing interest in ByteDance’s social platform. William White also confirmed the potential that he sees in this social network: “With millions of our customers at TikTok, we have further expanded our presence on this platform and created unforgettable moments with our challenges. When TikTok started exploring a new shopping service, we naturally set out to test the solution. I’m very excited to wrap up 2020 innovating for customers in our fastest growing social community. “