What are the requirements for certification of your Twitter account in 2021?

After suspending its certification process for three years, Twitter announced a month ago that it would finally be back up and running. At the same time, the blue bird presented an overview of its new certification guideline and urged its users to submit their ideas to make them fairer, more transparent and more equitable. It’s done now. After considering the feedback from Twittos, the social network unveiled its brand new account certification charter, which will come into effect in early 2021.

Twitter sets up five different account categories

To be eligible for the blue badge, Twitter must first represent or be associated with “a recognized person or brand” and verify the owner’s identity, telephone number and / or identity, or email address.

In the same category

Pixelied: A tool for creating professional graphics for social networks

He must also be classified as “active” (at least one connection in the six months prior to the request), provide a profile picture and name, and must not have been banned for 12 hours or 7 days for breaking the rules. the platform. In addition, the account must fall into one of the following five categories:

Government accounts

Heads of State, elected officials, ministers, institutional units, ambassadors and official spokesmen fall into this category. Twitter states that “official candidates for public office at national or state level” in some countries may also be certified, provided the platform has sufficient resources to “do so in a fair and equitable manner”. .

To be eligible for certification, these accounts must also have public references on a government website, official government publication, political party publication, or news site. In addition, the official accounts of the public services as well as the accounts of persons in management positions can also be certified.

Corporate, brand, and organizational accounts

To gain access to certification through this category, the accounts submitted must meet at least two of the three conditions listed below. The first is to appear in “public indexes” like Google Trends, the stock market, Wikipedia, or even databases like GlobalGiving. Twitter states that this list is not exhaustive.

The second condition, on the other hand, requires that the brand, company or organization provide at least three media references in the six months prior to its application. Finally, the third condition affects the account’s subscribers: they must be in the top 0.1% of active accounts that are in the same geographic region as the account that wants to be certified.

Entertainment accounts

The accounts of film studios, television channels, and music institutes can be certified by this category. Film, event, festival or program accounts can also access the blue badge if they can create a public link to an organization already certified and if the website associated with their production includes a link to the account that is proposing its candidacy.

Artists, Performers, and Directors accounts can also access Certifications through this category. To do this, they need five production credits in their IMDB profile or three references in the news media in the six months prior to their application. Finally, creators or influencers of digital content can also be certified if they have consistently published original and engaging content (regardless of the platform) for at least six months.

Sports or esports related accounts

Accounts of professional sports leagues, teams, clubs, athletes, and coaches listed on their team’s official website or on sports data services can be certified. The same goes for athletes who take part in world-class competitions such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Conversely, Twitter states that “amateur athletes who compete in college-level (or lower) or official sub-leagues” will not be certified. Note that these conditions also apply to eSportsmen.

Reports from activists, organizers or influential people

In addition to the job categories defined above, Twitter also offers certifications for people who use its platform effectively to “raise awareness, share information, and engage members of a community for socio-economic, political change, or culturally, or to move the community to others Way to promote ”.

However, these accounts must meet a number of conditions. In particular, you must prove that you have used Twitter continuously in the six months prior to your application, comply with the rules of the platform and must not publish any content that is intended to harass, humiliate or insult a person or group. Content that promotes domination will also be eliminative.

For this category, the social network has created other conditions, which are more clearly described in a table divided into two parts. Firstly, the criteria that correspond to the activity of the account within Twitter. On the other hand, the criteria that must be met outside of the platform.

Inappropriate accounts and loss of certification on Twitter

Twitter warns, “Some accounts cannot be certified regardless of the criteria above.” Below that are spoof accounts, fan accounts, or accounts that regroup news site feeds. The same goes for accounts for pets or fictional characters (unless they’re directly affiliated with a verified business, brand, or organization).

Accounts of individuals or groups associated with “coordinated malicious activity” or presenting hateful content will also be automatically disqualified. Especially when the latter has been found guilty of human rights violations by “an international court or an investigative mission or commission of inquiry authorized by an international organization”. Finally, accounts that have violated the various Twitter policies (spam, subscription purchases, etc.) cannot be certified either.

Finally, it’s important to remember that the blue badge is not a permanent purchase. This can be removed if you change your account name, if you become inactive, or if you no longer hold the position that allowed you to be certified. Likewise, you can withdraw certification immediately if serious or repeated violations of Twitter policies are committed (hateful or abusive behavior, glorification of violence, etc.).