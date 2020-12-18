The top 5 retail trends in 2021

The health crisis has largely turned our habits upside down, be it due to various restrictions around the world or the social distancing in force. If our private and professional life was particularly affected, so did our buying behavior. They have changed significantly under the influence of the coronavirus, especially due to an unprecedented acceleration in e-commerce. As proof, we’ll keep Amazon’s spectacular profits or Black Friday’s online sales records this year.

In this particular and unprecedented context, Shopify, a leader in ecommerce website building, has played the game of predictions by trying to guess the top five retail trends in 2021. To do this, the company used Canada based on various surveys carried out among tens of thousands of consumers from around the world, as well as on data from its dealers.

Young consumers will continue to drive e-commerce

According to the report released by Shopify, 53% of consumers surveyed said they avoided spikes in store visits and 46% said they weren’t comfortable enough for their purchases in person. A palpable Coronavirus fear that has accelerated e-commerce: 84% of consumers have admitted having shopped online since the health crisis began, although only 65% ​​of them said they went to the store to make their purchases.

This dynamic is likely to be confirmed in 2021, with 79% of consumers saying they will shop online regularly in the next six months, while only 57% of them plan to shop online at the same time. In-store purchases.

This trend should mainly be carried by 18 to 34 year olds. During the health crisis, 67% of them spent more budget on online shopping compared to the start of the year, compared with 57% for 35 to 54 year olds and only 41% for consumers 55 years old.

In addition, young consumers were more sensitive to social media purchases than their elders: 54% of 18-34 year olds discovered independent brands via social platforms, compared to 43% for 35-54 year olds and 25% for those over 55 Likewise, 28% of young consumers reported buying products through social media, compared with 20% of middle-aged consumers and 8% of older consumers.

On the way to a profound and lasting transformation of physical commerce

Between one-time closings, stringent health regulations and consumer distrust, retailers had no choice but to adapt to ensure their survival in 2020. In particular by introducing new delivery methods or even relying on new technologies. And, according to Shopify’s findings, they must continue their efforts into 2021 if they are to continue running a sustainable business.

In fact, 62% of consumers said they were happier with the idea of ​​paying for their purchases through contactless payments, and 50% of them would like to be able to schedule in-store purchase dates to do the ‘Avoid the Crowds.

Likewise, the different delivery and collection methods have been widely recognized since the beginning of the health crisis: 28% of consumers opted for on-site delivery, 23% of them picked up their items in the store or in the car and finally 21% of them picked up their order at a collection point.

Additionally, 64% of consumers say they are withdrawing their drive and click and collect purchases more often than they did before the pandemic started. 57% of them say the same for collection points and local deliveries.

Surprisingly, this led to an increase in average baskets and conversion rates. According to Shopify, from May to August 2020, online shoppers spent 23% more choosing local pickup or delivery and had a 25% higher average cart. In addition, customers who opted for on-site pick-up saw a 13% higher conversion rate between January and September 2020 than customers who opted for a traditional shipping method.

Obviously, these new means used by traders to ensure their survival in times of crisis are proving to be excellent means of generating more sales. Based on this observation, Shopify is certain: In 2021, “Omnichannel features and experiences will breathe new life into physical stores and enable businesses to better take advantage of their proximity to local consumers”.

Consumers want more support for independent businesses …

During its survey, Shopify found that an average of 50% of consumers are looking for independent businesses that they can support to grow entrepreneurship (33%), buy unique products (33%), and benefit from good customer service (31% ). However, this intent is difficult to be reflected in buying habits, which are still mainly geared towards big brands and online marketplaces due to a good selection of products (57%) and favorable prices. (51%) and their reliability (34%).

Since the pandemic began, only 29% of consumers have made purchases from an independent company. This contradiction is particularly noticeable in France: 43% of consumers say they want to help independent businesses when only 16% of them shop with them. This trend was confirmed in another study carried out by iStock.

This situation is likely to change in 2021 due to a modernization and improvement of the services offered by independent companies. In fact, 59% of online shoppers say free shipping can improve their shopping experience, while 40% believe free returns could have the same effect. At the same time, 37% of consumers say they are frustrated when a delivery is too slow and 23% say they feel the same way when they have to pay the shipping costs.

With these services improved, consumers who say they want to support small businesses would surely be reassured and could finally take the plunge. Independent dealers, in turn, would increase their chances of attracting new customers and growing their business.

… as well as the causes that are important to them

Consumers surveyed by Shopify also expressed a desire to understand their purchases, including supportive reasons that make them important to them. In addition, 53% of shoppers say they prefer environmentally friendly and sustainable products, 49% particularly value retailers who donate for every sale, and 23% say they buy from local retailers to reduce their environmental footprint.

For the e-commerce platform, the consumer message is clear: “Brands need to demonstrate authenticity, transparency and accountability as consumers increasingly support local businesses and sustainable products.”

FinTech to save traders and consumers

Currently, 24% of traders believe that their bank or financial institution does not understand their business needs. A number that climbs to 36% when those needs are related to the health crisis.

At the same time, 48% of the retailers surveyed and 62% of the occasional retailers surveyed stated that “a good online or app banking experience is one of the three decisive factors in choosing a bank for their company”.

In this context, fintech seems to offer merchants more concrete and tangible solutions than traditional banks, especially with more modern and flexible online payment services as well as companies that allow them to raise money more easily.

On the consumer side, the trend would be towards payment deferrals: in the US, 25% of households with high, middle or low incomes have already used this option at least once. Additionally, according to the Canadian company, “the number of Shopify merchants offering deferred purchase has increased by 60% since the pandemic began”.

Buyers see three main advantages in this system for good reason: First, it’s easier to pay for a product in small installments when you’re on a tight budget. Then you can benefit immediately from a good offer. Finally, unlike paying by credit card, this payment option is interest-free.

Building on these findings, Shopify believes that “speed and access to capital, digital wallets with faster payments, and more flexible payment methods such as deferred payments will be rapidly gaining popularity in 2021.”

Finally

In 2020 traders had to respond to an unprecedented situation in order to ensure their survival. In 2021, they must regain control in order to further improve their services and thus meet the needs of their customers: online sales page, free and faster delivery service, delayed and contactless payment, click and collect … the possibilities mentioned by Shopify are numerous, but all indicate that customer service modernization will be one of the main keys to success.