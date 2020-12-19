Instead of “going” to a restaurant: What does Corona do with the Christmas goose – economy

It should be a little Christmas. And so they set up a small snow cannon on an asparagus farm in Klaistow, 20 kilometers from Potsdam. But even as snow flows quietly onto car roofs, a corona pandemic is forcing people to rethink even in the idyllic Brandenburg area.

Instead of visitors browsing the web as usual, many visitors shop from their cars this winter. Just before dark, customers go upstairs. Many of them come from Berlin.

On the driveway, which is usually known to fast food restaurants, drivers pass on the magic of a Christmas stall in the courtyard, they can quickly stock up on roast meat, stollen and even a Christmas tree – until they reach their real goal: Take the goose.

“We have queues a few hundred meters,” says Timm Kleist of the asparagus farm, which is now more of a goose farm. Kleist is usually responsible for the restaurant on the farm and prepares goose dishes for hundreds of people. But because of Covid-19, there is no banquet on the spot. Instead of a goose in the restaurant, the goose is now “on the road”.

Goose light: At the Klaistow asparagus farm, restaurant manager Timm Kleist and his team have goose legs, red cabbage, kale and dumplings … Photo: Heike Jahberg

Until recently, you could conveniently send pre-cooked animals at home, including dumplings and red cabbage, but DHL can no longer keep up. To order now, you must pick up a goose in Klaistow. The same applies to the partner company Spargelhof Kremmen.

The demand is enormous

Demand is enormous, says Anneliese Petzelt, who runs a farm shop. “We sell twice as many fresh geese as last year.” Although the price rose by one euro to 14.90 euros per kilogram. For 110 euros per person, you can also pick up prepared goose food, including side dishes from Petzelt.

But many families want to make roasts themselves this year. “I’ll try now,” Petzelt hears more often these days. And even though there is a small group of celebrations, the goose is on the table. Maybe a smaller animal, maybe just a few sticks or chest. It doesn’t matter. “People want meditation,” Petzelt reports. Maybe more than usual because of Corona.

A lot of effort: If you want to make a roast goose yourself, you have to plan a few hours. Photo: dpa

This fits into the fact that many customers are willing to spend more money this year. Geese from a poultry farm in the region or animals from organic farming are increasingly in demand than ever before. The organic supermarket chain Bio-Company is pleased with 30% higher demand – compared to the previous year. Advance sales were stopped earlier. Even if organic geese for 21.90 euros per kilogram are not advantageous.

For a household for four people, the organic goose alone costs about 100 euros. Markus Fadl from the environmental association Naturland identified a gap between the city and the countryside: “The city sells more animals and smaller geese, in the country more large animals weighing five to six kilograms.”

[Was ist los in meinem Kiez? In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft. Kostenlos und kompakt: leute.tagesspiegel.de. (Link: https://leute.tagesspiegel.de/)]

Prices range from two to 20 euros per kilogram

The price range is huge, even for frozen goods. If you want to buy a German goose in the open air, you have to count on ten euros per kilogram. Frozen food from Poland costs a fifth. Poland and Hungary are the largest suppliers to the German market. Last year, about 84 percent of the geese sold in Germany came from two Eastern European countries, only 16 percent from Germany. The organic content is six percent.

Polish and Hungarian fattening geese are one of the biggest slaughters in the Coronian year. Because many Eastern European geese are traditionally served at Christmas parties by companies, sports or other clubs. Or they are on offer in restaurants like roast goose.

Frozen geese: The price range is huge. Photo: dpa

Import collapsed

However, Martinská and Christmas goose fell victim to blockages in gastronomy. From January to September alone, imports fell by 28 percent, according to the Federal Statistical Office. However, this is a good development for several domestic producers. It is estimated that only 4,400 farms raise more than 1,000 birds a year.

Many farms have several tracks, as do asparagus farms in Klaistow and Kremmen. From winter, Buschmann & Winkelmann GmbH will keep around 7,000 animals for two farms, the geese will be kept in the open, half of which come from the Nuthe glacial valley.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The attitude in Germany is better

The fact that fewer geese are being imported is good news for animal rights activists. Unlike Germany, geese in France, Spain, Bulgaria and Hungary can continue to fatten and produce foie gras. In Poland and Hungary, it is even allowed to pull down feathers from live animals, criticizes the animal welfare organization “Four Paws”.

A large proportion of geese from abroad are also kept in intensive fattening: large stocks, shorter fattening periods, highly concentrated feed and no access to water.

But geese are waterfowl and need water to take care of their feathers, for example, says “Vier Pfoten”. Breeding geese in a stable is also not recommended because the animals have a strong urge to move, says Florian Anthes from the German poultry industry.

What to look for when buying

Hands off the “oat goose”, says “Vier Pfoten”. Behind them are mostly cheap geese from Eastern Europe. What can you buy instead? If you want to save money on organic poultry, but still value animal welfare, you should go for free range geese (Animals have at least four square meters of training space), avoid “rural open-air farming” (ten meters square free space and more) or “free-range rural farming – unlimited exercise”, advises Dörte Elß from the Berlin Consumer Center.

Bird flu: Martin Kühn, the guardian of the national park at the State Office for Coastal Protection, National Park and Seas (LKN), collects … Photo: dpa

However, life in nature is risky today. Germany has been affected by bird flu since October, brought by migratory birds. Bird flu is harmless to humans, but the virus is highly contagious to chickens, geese and ducks.

Bird flu threatens poultry

In Schleswig-Holstein all geese now have to go to the stable, in Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Bavaria there is a stable obligation for risk areas at the water’s edge, near resting places for migratory birds or in areas with a high density of poultry . If the farm is infected, all animals must be killed. Until now, however, this was only necessary in exceptional cases. Most of the Christmas geese have already been slaughtered or will be killed in the next few days, so the poultry association does not expect any major impact on goose farming.

Can a goose live?

Timm Kleist is confident that all 7,000 geese raised for asparagus farms in Klaistow and Kremmen will be sold. Live animals are not sold. Because then the Christmas drama will be programmed.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

As in the case of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. Schröder, allegedly due to the intervention of the then nine-year-old daughter of his wife Doris Schröder-Köpf, decided in 2000 not to order the “Doretta” goose for Christmas. Doretta ”, which later turned out to be a ganter, did not end up in a bakery, but eventually in an animal enclosure in a nursing home in Zehlendorf. Residents renamed “Doretta” “Schröder” and left him alive. Ganter died in May 2009.