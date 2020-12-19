Watch Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Amazon Prime with PureVPN US for just 1.02 euros

Despite the desire, it looks like Christmas will be a time for family gatherings. The time is good to watch films and series on the sofa in the living room and at the same time to digest the extensive family meal that is a strain on the stomach. However, many films and TV series are not legally accessible because the geographic areas have different catalogs.

In France it is therefore impossible to subscribe to certain foreign platforms, while the platforms only offer the same titles as in the USA, Japan or Brazil. Painful when you’re looking for a specific movie or you’ve already wrung out the streaming platform’s catalog.

VPN technology that allows you to search anywhere in the world is a great solution to unblock all catalogs. In addition to securing your connection, avoiding data theft or protecting against public WiFi, you can take advantage of the best tariffs and geographic offers with a VPN.

And this is where PureVPN comes in with a tempting Christmas offer: 91% discount on the 5-year plan at 1.02 euros per month, a total of 61 euros instead of 576 euros! The application, compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, allows you to easily connect to 7 regions. Netflix (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan), Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer UK, ITV UK .. all legal and secure.

Take advantage of PureVPN’s Christmas offer

Another interesting feature, the VPN, makes it easy to purchase access at the lowest prices by taking into account the price differences between regions (e.g. video games on Steam, airline tickets, etc.).

In addition to this considerable reduction, we offer you an additional promo code of -10% special Digital Century: codepromo10.

Relevant and reassuring features

Reducing PureVPN to a simple simplifier for accessing movies and series would be reductive, while the application has a number of strengths including:

Continuous improvements in its applications; An audit conducted by one of the Big Four, KPMG; Over 6,500 servers in 140 countries; A 10 gigabit VPN network; Real-time information on your preferred streaming platforms; RAM-based servers as integrated security 100% physical servers.

This temporary and extremely interesting offer is unfortunately only available during the holidays!

