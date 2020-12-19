A no-code tool for managing data in Google Sheets

Every day and in certain companies, data is of central importance and its analysis is therefore essential. However, simply analyzing a large amount of data is not always easy! This is even more true when you want to work in Excel or Google Sheets. The heavier and more isolated the data, the more difficult it is to analyze, especially without a database. A SaaS tool is often used to make the task easier. For those who don’t worry or just don’t want to spend too much, there are solutions!

A table remains the basic tool. With a tool like Airboxr, SQL analysis is simplified and accessible to everyone. Airboxr is a no-code business intelligence tool and add-on to Google Sheets. Thanks to the latter, data analysis becomes easy and, above all, fast. The tool allows you to run the query () function in Google Sheets without having to learn coding in Google Apps Script or SQL.

Centralized data in a single tool

The main features of the tool include: The ability to link multiple spreadsheets together to import data from any source using the interactive sidebar data search without complex features such as IMPORTRANGE and VLOOKUP filters with multiple criteria, data is retrieved during an import of query data aggregated from Google Analytics

Recently, a new feature called “Enrich” was launched that allows you to find emails from LinkedIn profiles. All you have to do is insert links from Linkedin profiles into a GSheet column and fill in the fields “Name”, “Company” and “E-Mail” with Airboxr.

Further functions are planned in the future, e.g. B. Integration with Facebook ads and the Google Search Console. In addition, saved queries can be shared with other team members.

Airboxr is a free tool until the end of 2020. All users registered prior to December 31, 2020 will receive a preferential rate of $ 9 / month / user starting January 2021, which is valid until canceled. There are three paid plans available, depending on individual needs: $ 9 / month / user, $ 19 / month / user, and $ 59 / month / user.