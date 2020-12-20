You can use this tool to add a snowfall effect to a WordPress site

Christmas is coming, as many songs say … Who says Christmas, says gifts, says Santa Claus, but also snow! During this holiday season, many spend Christmas in the snow. To give everyone the illusion that Christmas is coming and to animate a site in Christmas mode, there are several tools useful!

This is especially the case with the WP Snow Effect. A tool that will allow you to add a falling snow effect on any WordPress site. This tool was developed by WPManiax, a tool that offers a collection of paid or free WordPress plugins.

Snow on his website….

This tool makes it possible to lure users to a website and at the same time provide them with a magic bracket, right on the current topic! The installation of the plugin is very easy to perform and there are many configuration options available.

WP Snow Effect is available in a free version.

However, the paid offer offers additional settings such as the ability to install or uninstall the snow effect on mobile devices, display the snow effect on certain pages, choose from 40 types of snowflakes and set the number of snowflakes. , the minimum and maximum sizes of these … The professional version is available for $ 8.95.

An original plugin that will help you stand out from the crowd during the Christmas holidays.

