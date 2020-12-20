“Pact for living inner cities”: The Union wants a package tax from online retailers – the economy

According to a newspaper report, the Union’s parliamentary group in the Bundestag plans to tax shipments in online retail. Retail, which has been shaken by the corona lock, should receive a helping hand with a “pact for living inner cities”, according to the “Welt am Sonntag”, referring to the policy document at its disposal.

To this end, a “city center fund” should be set up, which should be fed by tax money, but also by a new fee for online trading.

According to the information in the policy document, a “package fee for online trading” is required, “the amount of which is proportional to the value of the order”. The fee should be collected from the online dealer and paid to the tax office. Whether this fee will lead to higher prices depends on the provider.

According to the information, the authors are contributed by Andreas Jung, Deputy Head of the Union Parliamentary Group, who is responsible for financial policy, and Christian Haase, the local political spokesman for the parliamentary group (both CDUs). To justify their action, they write according to “WamS”: “

With this revenue, online retailers share the cost of the municipal infrastructure they use. This eliminates the imbalance in relation to stationary retail, which already contributes significantly to the municipal budget with its taxes. “

Revenue from the new fee should immediately ease local retail – “none of this remains in the federal treasury,” the newspaper quoted the newspaper as saying. In addition, the “Pact for Living Inner Cities” should help businesses that have had to close temporarily due to a pandemic, with more generous bridging aid, quick loans and tax breaks. (AFP)