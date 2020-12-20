More packages, more packaging waste: How products can be shipped in a sustainable way – economy

The postman will bring gifts this year. About 70 percent of Germans order them online. What is hardly surprising given the lock has consequences. Because before customers can wrap gifts nicely under the tree, they must first unwrap them. Cardboard boxes, plastic bags, polystyrene and bubble wrap are stacked on top of each other. This is the dark side of the online retail boom: mountains of packaging waste.

And there is always more. According to the Federal Environment Agency, every German now has an average of 227.5 kilograms of packaging waste per year – a figure that is regularly revised upwards. It is not only the online store that is responsible for this, including travel mugs, polystyrene food delivery boxes and supermarket food packaging. However, the more Germans order goods online, the more waste they produce.

Figures from the Federal Ministry of the Environment show how much the proliferation of online commerce alone has caused the growth of garbage mountains: According to them, consumption of one-way shipping packaging increased by 607 percent between 1996 and 2017. The Federal Environment Agency therefore warns: “Even in online retail, significantly more reusable shipping containers could be used, which customers can return free of charge.”

The beds are not wrapped in foil

Especially since such alternatives have long been available. One of them was developed by Finn Juha Mäkelä. Years ago, the designer worked on a project with the Finnish Post Office. He is said to have been shocked to see mountains of parcels passing through the logistics center every hour. Mäkelä came up with the idea of ​​introducing any backup system: Just as people bring their beverage bottles back to the store, they should also return shipping containers so that they can be reused.

Repack is the name of a postal envelope that Mäkelä created with colleagues. It can be folded and sent back by mail. It is already used in some places in Germany. Berlin businessman Steve Döschner proves that the size and weight of the product are irrelevant.

Steve Döschner sends his beds in reusable bags. Photo: promo

He is a trained environmental consultant who has become a carpenter. Since 2016, it has been producing wooden beds that come exclusively from the forests of the Berlin area. The individual parts are manufactured in “Kiezbett” transport. So everything is sustainable and social. Therefore, packing the beds in cardboard boxes and foil was out of the question for Döschner.

Instead, he sends his beds to the customer in large elongated mail bags from Finn Mäkelä. In Berlin, employees deliver a dismantled bed by truck, unpack everything at the customer’s and take the bags with them. If the order comes from another part of Germany, Austria or Switzerland, the bed will also be transported in shipping bags – the customer is asked to send it back. According to Döschner, it works well. “Customers show their commitment because they bring packaging to post offices outside Berlin,” he says.

Otto and Tchibo were positively surprised

However, Döschner knows that it is not easy to set up such a reusable system. “Sustainable packaging requires more effort from companies in terms of cost, energy and time.” Döschner also had to be creative in the beginning. Because the pockets themselves did not sufficiently protect the wood. Therefore, he looked for alternatives to polystyrene and plastic. Its solution is felt blankets and wooden corners with cork inserts.

As a small business owner, Döschner can certainly ship his goods in a sustainable way. But is it also a solution for the masses? Döschner is skeptical. “Unfortunately, the logistics market has so far only been designed for disposable packaging.”

It is also felt by large online retailers. In the initial tests, they had a positive experience with reusable packaging. Just a few weeks ago, Otto and Tchibo completed a pilot project along with a small avocado shop. They sent 15,000 goods – from clothes to bags to vacuum cleaners – in recyclable bags. Otto and Tchibo were positively surprised by the result: customers voluntarily returned 75 percent of their packaging. This is even if they did not receive a deposit in the test and could not consciously decide for or against the reusable packaging when ordering. “I think it’s very good for that,” says spokesman Otta. “We expected a lower return.”

Till Zimmermann, who scientifically carried out the project for the Institute for Ecology and Politics, is also satisfied with the test result. But he also says: “In order for reusable packaging to be significantly better from an environmental point of view than disposable packaging, a return of 80 to 90 percent would be required.” Customers would therefore have to send back many more reusable bags. If they don’t, and the multipack ends up in the trash instead, the environment can hardly help. It is also necessary to use the mail bag three to seven times, depending on the transport route, in order to achieve an ecological balance than, for example, in a plastic bag to which retailers often send clothes.

Customers demand greater sustainability

There is definitely consumer interest in reusable solutions. A survey conducted by Tchibo in parallel with the test showed that sustainability is even more important for packaging customers than product protection. The vast majority of them would therefore also be willing to pay a deposit for returnable packaging. Most of them would think that three euros would be fine.

However, at least for the time being, the test will remain with Otto and Tchibo. Widespread use of reusable bags is not yet planned. This also applies to the Berlin online retailer Zalando, which has also tested reusable packaging. The spokesman says: “Reusable transport packaging is very interesting for us and we are constantly working with it.” The next few years would show when and whether they will be widely used. Instead of reusable packaging, Zalando currently relies on recycled material.

Researcher Zimmermann can understand the reluctance of corporations from a business perspective. “Reusable packaging currently means additional costs,” he says. “Currently, this is not an option for many online retailers.” If they invoice a customer for a return shipment, they could switch to a competition where the goods are delivered at no additional cost. Conversely, if they do not charge a fee, it reduces their profit, because they have to bear the costs themselves.

The Minister of the Environment acknowledged this problem

Especially since reusable packaging is not just the cost of purchase. It must also be transported back and cleaned. And the latter was not so easy in the test. For example, in the case of return, customers wrapped a lot of adhesive tape around the packaging, the remnants of which had to be removed again.

Only because of these higher costs does the widespread use of reusable packaging currently seem unrealistic – unless politicians intervene. At least that’s what the Greens want. “Wherever reusable products are environmentally beneficial, they must have a legally established priority over single-use products,” says Bettina Hoffmann, spokeswoman for environmental policy. In her opinion, this should also apply to mail order sales. “We have been waiting a long time for the Minister of the Environment to create a legal basis for the transfer of transport packages to user-friendly reusable systems,” he says.

The Minister of the Environment Svenja Schulze (SPD) acknowledged this problem. He hopes to gain more knowledge from the research project of scientist Zimmermann, in which Otto and Tchibo also sent their customers goods in reusable bags. “In order to avoid waste, measures must be taken to increase the reusable share,” said a spokesman for Schulze. But it limits: You can hardly force online retailers to use reusable bags. It is not legal in itself: “A legal obligation to use certain packaging would be contrary to European law.”