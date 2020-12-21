Strikes on the Amazon in Germany: the cessation of work should last until Christmas Day – the economy

When the night shift began on Monday, employees of the German online delivery company Amazon stopped working at six locations. Strikes in Werne, Leipzig, Rheinberg, Koblenz and two locations in Bad Hersfeld will continue until Christmas Day inclusive, as announced by Verdi. It counts on approximately 1700 participants in the strike.

The union demands that Amazon sign a collective agreement for German retailers. It is a demand that Verdi has been trying in vain for years.

Stefdi Benefitberger, a member of the Verdi Federal Executive Board, has now said that large-scale business closures since last week due to the closure of the corona pandemic have led to a further significant increase in orders from shipping companies such as Amazon. Amazon deserves a “golden nose” in the current crisis.

While the American company continues to increase its billion-dollar profits, it “refuses to pay employees a collective agreement,” she criticized the union. Instead, employees would be “under even more pressure because Amazon promises delivery despite the hustle and bustle.” It is “inevitably at the expense of the health of the workforce, especially now in a pandemic.”

Amazon explained that strikes will have no impact on deliveries to customers: “The vast majority of employees work normally.” Amazon offers an environment “in which one likes to work, can contribute and be successful,” the American group emphasized. In the current situation, Amazon supports tens of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany by allowing them to sell their products online.

The wage conflict in Amazon has been going on since 2013. Verdi calls for collective bargaining rules for employees in Amazon’s German shipping centers, as is customary in retail and mail order. However, Amazon uses agreements in the logistics industry as a benchmark for paying less. (AFP, Reuters)