Buying a house or apartment in 2021: How can the dream of owning a house succeed – the economy

Anyone who wants to buy a property during the new year is already looking for financing. The emphasis is on justice for the household and traditionally on the interest associated with the question of whether it will go up or down in 2021.

Nobody knows exactly. Experts recognize at least two trends: mortgage lending remains cheap, real estate prices are still rising. Both have to do with the consequences of the corona pandemic, but not only that.

Many companies are in economic difficulties. To prevent a complete economic collapse, the state has launched billions of aid packages. At the same time, the European Central Bank (ECB) continues to flood the market with cheap money.

That is unlikely to change much in 2021. “There is no sign of change in the ECB’s expansionary monetary policy,” said Jens Tolckmitt, CEO of the Association of German Banks Pfandbrief (vdp), which includes large real estate financiers.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Banks should pass on cheap money to consumers on acceptable terms so that they can borrow. A large amount of capital not only reduces interest on savings, but also reduces interest.

“That’s why they should remain low for the foreseeable future,” says Tolckmitt. Financiers consider the fact that interest rates on loans to climb to two percent to be almost impossible.

This assessment is shared by Stephan Tietz from the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Consumer Center in Rostock. “It is not clear in the market that interest rates are rising,” says Tietz. At most, it expects slight fluctuations, as was the case in 2020.

More justice helps

On the one hand, it is reassuring for potential builders. On the other hand, this does not mean that they should expect too loose lending. In Coronian times, more attention is again paid to safe employment, for example as a clerk.

The bigger obstacle is called justice. “Mortgage lenders can control access through higher equity ratios to reduce risk,” the consumer attorney suspects.

If you want cheap construction money, you will probably need to bring in more capital as security: “Thirty percent capital improves financing. 100% funding will be available under significantly worse conditions. “

The price level is still rising

Low interest rates are offset by stable growth in property prices. Especially in large cities and their surroundings, houses and apartments are becoming more expensive. Not only because building plots are scarce. But also because demand will far exceed supply in the future and professional investors support running.

“The owner-occupiers will find it difficult to get the opportunity,” notes Reiner Braun, CEO of the Berlin advisory and research institute empirica, which specializes in housing and real estate.

Consumers would find it difficult to absorb the cost of half a million euros or more on their own four walls, even at low interest rates, if they needed more equity at the same time. “In the past, they failed because of the interest rate threshold, today because of their equity.”

Schedule a high payment

At a purchase price of EUR 500 000, the 30% capital corresponds to approximately EUR 150 000. Assuming 0.5 percent interest, it would be necessary to obtain a loan for 350,000 euros.

However, the liberation of the house and apartment by retirement at the latest requires high installments. Braun counts on seven to eight percent – making the dream of owning a home expensive for many builders, even though interest rates remain low.

Consumer advocacy Tietze recommends thinking about long-term financing – for example 30 years – to better manage the burden.

In addition to financing, the Braun market watcher sees a completely different problem for consumers: First, they have to find and acquire a suitable property. If you are looking, you should set up a credit line with your bank very soon. This saves long discussions when the dream home is within reach.

The financial commitment brings plus points to the seller. “You have an edge over other stakeholders,” says Braun. However, the terms of different credit institutions should be compared.

Prices are unlikely to fall in 2021

Experts do not expect real estate to become cheaper in 2021. On the contrary. In the Coronian era, the housing market was spared from problems such as office or hotel buildings. Real estate markets continue to attract residents and investors, says VDP.

According to ratings, demand is growing because people are looking for larger apartments due to home office, buying can be cheaper in the long run than renting and residential real estate are considered a good investment. To this is added the influx from other countries.

For Reiner Braun, this means the opposite. If a family currently needs their own home, they should not wait for interest rates to fall or prices to fall – provided the framework conditions are right. (DPA)