The takeover of Fitbit by Google receives EU approval under certain conditions

It’s official: the European Union has finally approved Google’s acquisition of Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion. As expected, Mountain View had to make some concessions to get their hands on the connected bracelet maker.

Access to sensitive data

Many concerns have arisen among EU leaders since the acquisition was announced in November 2019. If Google states that the idea should be developed in the wearables space, the company also has access to sensitive data (health, GPS, etc.) of the owners of connected wristbands, data that could be tried. to use for advertising purposes …

The EU has therefore decided to open an investigation into this acquisition in August 2020 to ensure that at the end of the process, Google will have control over the data collected on portable devices and will not distort competition ”. At the end of September we learned that the union and the web giant were on the verge of reaching an agreement and now the time has come. In particular, the acquisition of Fitbit will allow Google to compete with Apple in the connected watch market.

In the same category

Sidewalk: Amazon’s new network will be launched before the end of the year

“We can approve Google’s proposed acquisition of Fitbit as the commitments will help keep the wearable device and emerging digital health market open and competitive. The commitments specify how Google can use the collected data for advertising purposes, how interoperability between competing wearable products and Android is ensured and how users can continue to exchange health and fitness data in this case. Wish, ”said Margrethe Vestager from the European Commission.

Fitbit data from Europeans cannot be mixed with Google data

Under the conditions imposed by the European Union, Google is not authorized to use the data collected by Fitbit devices for targeted advertising. This affects all users who live in the European Economic Area. In addition, the company must separate Fitbit data from Google data. The personal data of Fitbit users in Europe are therefore isolated. The establishment of silos is also foreseen in the Digital Services Act, which was presented by the EU last week to regulate big tech.

Europeans also have the option to approve or deny the use of health data to inform other Google services such as the search engine or even Google Maps. Google has also made several concessions so as not to limit competition, most notably by guaranteeing its competitors access to the Fitbit and Android APIs. All obligations are valid for a period of ten years.

On the other side of the world, Australian regulators are also closely monitoring this acquisition, and they could also impose conditions on Google to approve it.