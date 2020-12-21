Texas accuses Google of “conspiring” with Facebook

On December 16, 2020, a group of attorneys general led by the state of Texas filed a new complaint against Google. Multiple media outlets, including CNBC, report that Southern United States attorney general Ken Paxton believes that Google is conspiring with Facebook in several areas, including the use of WhatsApp.

Texas puts it back

Google has been at the heart of a gigantic antitrust case for several weeks. Mountain View is being sued by the United States government and many experts believe it is at very high risk. Several complaints have been filed, including a final one about the design of the Google search engine and the promotion of its own products. As a result, a new complaint has just been filed by Texas and a dozen other states highlighting the fact that Google is working with Facebook to get data from WhatsApp messages.

In the same category

Big Tech versus Digital Europe: Small Influences and Big Battle

Ken Paxton says, “If the market were a baseball game, Google would be the pitcher, the batsman and the umpire …”. A metaphor that speaks volumes, isn’t it? Even if Google says the state of Texas is wrong, several attorneys general appear determined to shed light on this case. They are convinced that Google has reached an agreement with WhatsApp, an application from Facebook, to access the messaging data. A misunderstanding about a backup function that Google offers on WhatsApp, according to the American giant.

Former Facebook security director denies

However, according to the complaint, we can read: “Shortly after Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2015, the social networking giant signed an exclusive agreement with Google that gave Mountain View access to millions of WhatsApp end-to-end encrypted messages, photos, videos and audio files ”. However, a WhatsApp spokesperson confirms that the messages are well encrypted. This means that the messages usually cannot be read by anyone other than the sender and recipient. Even WhatsApp couldn’t access it.

Alex Stamos, former security chief at Facebook, tweeted about the matter. He claims, “Facebook doesn’t have this data. The only explanation could be the optional WhatsApp backup that goes to Google Drive on Android and iCloud on iOS. “

Facebook does not have this data. The only explanation could be the optional WhatsApp backup that runs in GDrive on Android (iCloud on iOS). But I can’t imagine Google degrading GDrive backups for advertising. That’s crazy.

– Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) December 16, 2020

For its part, Facebook has been charged with abusing a dominant position. According to New York prosecutor Letitia James, “Facebook has used its monopoly power to crush small rivals and stifle competition to the detriment of everyday users. Instead of improving its own product, Facebook took advantage of consumers and made billions of dollars by turning their personal information into cash. The two American giants are in bad shape.