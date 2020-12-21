Washington blacklisted a dozen Chinese companies

While Donald Trump is spending his final hours at the helm of the United States, the ousted American president is doing everything possible to strain Washington-Beijing relations. In fact, the Trump administration has just blacklisted a dozen Chinese companies, including SMIC, the largest manufacturer of chips in China, and DJI, a manufacturer of drones. A response to the recent suppression of TripAdvisor in China?

SMIC and DJI are now blacklisted

According to the US Department of Commerce, the decision to blacklist the SMIC is related to the behavior of Beijing, which recently decided to use civil technology for military purposes. Secretary of State Wilbur Ross also claims he has evidence of activities between SMIC and Chinese military industrial companies that are “worrying” in the United States. He went on to say, “The Commerce Department will not allow American technologies to strengthen the army of an increasingly bellicose enemy.”

SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation) has just been blacklisted alongside DJI, a famous Chinese drone manufacturer, AGCU Scientech, China National Scientific Instruments and Materials and the Kuang Chi group. . According to the Trump administration, all of these companies have “allowed widespread human rights abuses.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added, “The United States will take all available measures, including measures to prevent Chinese companies and institutions from using American goods and technology for malicious purposes.”

One last intransigence against Beijing?

For its part, Beijing is calling on the United States to withdraw. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi solemnly urges Washington to end this “arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies”. A State Department spokesman added, “We urge the United States to end its conduct of unjustified repression of foreign companies, especially China.” A total of 77 companies are part of this new blacklist, including 60 Chinese companies.

The year 2020 was particularly tense between Washington and Beijing. Trump gives the impression that he wants to complicate the task of his successor Joe Biden, who will officially take over the presidency of the United States on January 20. We particularly remember the conflict over the TikTok application. Trump has tried everything to ban the ByteDance app. Eventually, the company can continue negotiations with Oracle to complete a buyback transaction that should enable TikTok to survive in the US.