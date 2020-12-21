Instagram and Messenger temporarily disable certain functions in Europe

In the past few days, you may have come across notifications informing you that certain functions of Instagram and Messenger are temporarily inaccessible. Don’t worry: this applies to all European users. For good reason, Facebook, the parent company of these two social platforms, had to comply with the European Directive of 2002 on the protection of privacy in the field of electronic communications.

What is ePrivacy 2002?

The ePrivacy of 2002 (or the directive on the protection of privacy in the field of electronic communications) aims, as the name suggests, to specifically protect privacy on the Internet. In addition, it acts as a supplement to the GDPR in the specific area of ​​electronic communication.

It was revised for the first time in 2009 and the second time in 2019 to be extended to more modern communication services. In particular, it regulates the exchange of information via electronic service providers such as WhatsApp, Skype etc. SMS, but also … Facebook Messenger and Instagram. The goal: to limit the ways businesses use user data through messages and calls.

What impact on Messenger and Instagram?

In order to comply with this policy, which went into effect on Monday, December 21, 2020, Facebook had to make changes, and last but not least. On its blog, the company explains: “To comply with legal requirements, we had to adapt the way our services worked, for example by further separating messaging data from other parts of our infrastructure.” This resulted in the temporary disabling of several features for European users on both Instagram and Messenger.

If Mark Zuckerberg’s company does not directly indicate which features are affected, the company’s support pages will suggest which ones are affected. These include stickers on Instagram, personalized responses and nicknames on Messenger, and surveys on both platforms. Likewise, it should normally no longer be possible to share augmented reality filters in private Instagram messages, and some file uploads in Messenger appear to be inoperable, reports The Verge.

A situation that, according to a spokesman for Facebook who guaranteed that all of these features would return “very soon,” was not meant to last. Elsewhere, the company said it is keen to “work with European policymakers and other stakeholders to ensure both privacy and security” and suggested advocating for legislative changes. Directive. Case continues.