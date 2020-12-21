A complete tool for understanding visitor behavior and improving your website

Having a website is a good thing, but obviously it’s not enough. Every website owner expects visitors to become customers. If it doesn’t, then you need to ask yourself questions. An exchange with all visitors to understand the blocking points is not always possible. There are various tools to easily understand and track user behavior, analyze it, and optimize a site.

We can quote Plerdy. Plerdy is a multifunctional tool that tracks visitor sessions, clicks, heatmaps, and more to analyze user behavior and improve the website to increase sales. The perfect tool for SEO agencies, website designers, and anyone looking for user data!

The ability to keep track of everything the user is doing on a site

Plerdy offers various heatmaps that can be used to analyze many elements, e.g. E.g. the depth of the scroll, the selection of the text, the cursor over it, the order of the clicks …

From there it is possible to analyze the clicks and actions of the users based on dynamic elements, but also based on the sources or even the devices used for navigation.

In the same category

Texas accuses Google of “conspiring” with Facebook

This gives you an overview of what works and what doesn’t with just a few clicks. Plerdy also lets you view individual videos or different sessions of a specific user to see changes in behavior.

Plerdy also offers more than 25 popups for collecting emails, phone numbers, generating reminders, receiving feedback … These popups are fully customizable and can only be shown to certain visitors.

A tool for daily SEO optimization

Finally, Plerdy offers an SEO tool. Every day a site analysis is done through an SEO report. It is thus possible to make corrections immediately and to access a before / after mode to record new updates.

Plerdy can also be used to activate the Google Search Console API to analyze keywords and identify content opportunities.

Plerdy is a paid tool that starts at $ 59. With this offer, which is usually offered for 2,124 euros, you can use Plerdy on three websites, analyze 25,000 page views per day and conduct 1,000 video sessions.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we select when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.