The Epic Games Store integrates the Spotify application

For the first time in its history, the Epic Games Store welcomes an application that has nothing to do with the world of video games. This is Spotify, the famous Swedish music streaming service. With this integration, Fortnite’s parent company definitely marks its ambition to transform its business into a general application business.

The Epic Games Store is pushing its boundaries beyond video games

So far, the Epic Games Store has been exclusively dedicated to the distribution of video games, the area of ​​preference of the company behind the Unreal Engine. A situation that changed on December 17th with the integration of Spotify. In fact, it is now possible for users all over the world to download the music streaming service application for free from the Epic Games store launcher or directly from its website.

Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store!

Discover new music and podcasts as you play. Listen to the songs you love and enjoy music from all over the world. @ SpotifyNews 🎶 https://t.co/93l6jP1HXA pic.twitter.com/d8CFHnXIDw

– Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 17, 2020

In particular, if this is a first, this integration marks the beginning of the Epic Games store opening up to more general applications. In a press release, the company stated, “Spotify will be among the first non-video game apps to hit the Epic Games Store, and you can expect more in the future. (…) We will continue to work with partners to develop the offering of the business for our players and to create a more robust platform for developers. “

A nudge for Apple and Google?

The integration of Spotify into the Epic Games Store comes as the company is in the middle of a legal battle with Google and Apple. Because of this dispute, the famous 30% tax exerted by the two companies is viewed as abusive. A situation that led to the removal of Fortnite from the App Store pending the upcoming trial, as well as the formation of a snack against the two internet giants.

In this particularly tense context, Epic Games wants to turn its store into an application store that can compete with those of its two enemies. In return, the company specializing in video games starts with a much lower commission: only 12% (compared to 30% for Apple and Google).

She then relies on her undeniable talents in communication and marketing. Keep in mind that since the beginning of the year, Epic Games has been particularly generous by offering its users multiple games, including the essential GTA V in May. A strategy that has been paying off since the Epic Games Store. It now has 100 million users.

With a lower commission, the arrival of Spotify, and a growing user base, Epic Games has all the weapons it needs to quickly convince new developers, thus becoming a viable alternative to the two giants of the App Store and the Play Store. Google and Apple should be more careful.