Facebook ends algorithmic change highlighting trusted sources

The New York Times announces that Facebook has just changed an algorithm again for the messages posted on its platform. Changed immediately after the presidential election to combat disinformation by promoting more media articles believed to be reliable than those authored by partisan platforms. It works the same way it did before the elections.

An extraordinary maneuver

The US elections this year were exceptional due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For absentee ballots, the vote took much longer than usual to be counted, leading to complex situations: while Donald Trump claimed to have won, Facebook was also preparing for a protest from Republicans in August asking Biden to wait until the end of the count waiting. In order for Americans to see it more clearly, Facebook decided to increase a value built into its algorithm called NEQ for “News Ecosystem Equality”. The latter quantifies the rigor and value of media journalism.

As a result, platforms like CNN or NPR have become much more visible in the feed of social networks than websites like the conservative Breitbart or Occupy Democrats. While several Facebook employees hoped for a permanent change, a company spokesman put an end to their hopes: “This is a temporary change we made to limit the spread of inaccurate statements in The Election. We continue to ensure that people on Facebook see reliable and informative news, especially during major news cycles and on major global issues such as elections, COVID-19 and climate change. “

Facebook has taken many steps to combat disinformation

In the 2020 presidential election, Facebook tried to take all possible precautions to avoid a new scandal like Cambridge Analytica. Labels were added to political ads, and the platform announced that it had turned down 2.2 million ads in an attempt to impede voting. In addition, hundreds of fake pro-Trump accounts have been deleted from the platform.

In addition to the elections, Facebook is trying to take action against false news on other topics, particularly those related to the coronavirus. Anti-vaccine ads were banned on the platform and now a label indicates whether a medium is state controlled.