3 million users are infected with malicious extensions

In a press release, security firm Avast announced that it had identified 28 Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extensions that contain malware. These alone would have managed to infect 3 million users around the world.

Malware hidden in 28 extensions

According to Avast, it is one and the same malware hidden in the 28 affected extensions, 15 of which are in Google Chrome and 13 in Microsoft Edge. The main goal would be to generate fake traffic and monetize it: “For every redirect to a third-party domain, cybercriminals receive a payment,” explains the company.

In the same category

Cybersecurity: New technologies, unchanged threats

However, this is not the only function. In fact, and following the Avast revelations, the malware in question is also capable of redirecting its victims to phishing sites and at the same time stealing a large amount of personal data: date of birth, email address, IP address, data on the active device. .. In addition, once installed, the malware can download additional malware. The security cabinet warns: “According to the download figures in the App Store, around three million people worldwide could be affected.”

Remember, Chrome already deleted 500 malicious extensions from its store in February. Despite all of the browser’s vigilance, it is now evident that some malicious individuals are still able to slip their way through the cracks … Also note that some of the affected extensions are still available for download. Avast has alerted the Chrome and Edge browser teams, both of whom said they are currently investigating the issue.

Which extensions are affected?

Many of the affected extensions promise attractive services and violate the guidelines of the official platforms. This includes downloading music directly from Spotify, downloading videos from Facebook and Vimeo, or an invisible mode for Instagram DMs. What to bait a large number of users very quickly. Obviously, Avast provided the list of extensions identified as malicious.

On Chrome

Direct Message for Instagram DM for Instagram Invisible Mode for Instagram Direct Message Downloader for Instagram App Phone for Instagram Stories for Instagram Universal Video Downloader Video Downloader for FaceBook ™ Vimeo ™ Video Downloader Zoomer for Instagram and FaceBook VK UnBlock. Works fast. Odnoklassniki UnBlock. Works fast. Upload photo to Instagram Spotify Music Downloader The New York Times News

On the edge

Direct Message for Instagram ™ Download Instagram Video & Picture App Phone for Instagram Universal Video Downloader Video Downloader for FaceBook ™ Vimeo ™ Video Downloader Volume Control Stories for Instagram Upload Photo to Instagram ™ Pretty Kitty, The Cat Pet Video Downloader for YouTube SoundCloud Music Downloader Instagram App with direct message DM

If you have any of these extensions, we strongly recommend uninstalling them as soon as possible. Also, run a thorough antivirus scan to remove any traces left on your device.