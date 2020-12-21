The iPhone maker is aiming for a breakthrough by 2024: Will Apple now also make cars? – Economics

Rumors once spread that Apple boss Tim Cook was negotiating to take over Tesla with Elon Musk. Recently, however, Apple’s bid for autonomous management has subsided. The “Titan” project, launched in 2014, has a rich history with ever-changing focus and goals. Now the technology company is clearly starting a new beginning.

According to insiders, Apple is focusing on the introduction of an autonomous car in 2024, which could include a breakthrough in battery technology.

According to Reuters, the manufacturer of the iPhone is planning a car for the mass market. At the heart of Apple’s strategy is its own development of a battery that costs less and guarantees longer range than previous models, said Apple employees, who wanted to remain anonymous at the news agency. “This is another level – like when you first saw the iPhone,” a Reuters source said. Apple itself did not want to comment.

Manufacturing a car is also a huge challenge for a giant company like Apple, which generates billions in sales of its electronic products worldwide, especially in terms of the supply chain. The first profitable car to hit the streets took Tesla Elon Musk 17 years.

“If there is a company on this planet that has the resources to do so, it’s probably Apple,” said one of the employees involved in the “Titan” project: “At the same time, however, a car is not a smartphone.”

At first, it remains unclear who would actually build the Apple car. Apple is expected to look for a construction partner.

And it’s still possible that Apple will limit itself to developing a system for self-propelled cars that will be integrated into vehicles from popular brand manufacturers.