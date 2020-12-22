Google affected by third antitrust complaint in the US

And three! A coalition of 38 states has sued Google for anti-competitive practices, most of which are directed against the web giant’s search engine. This is the third complaint against Mountain View in the United States in just two months.

In their statement, the states criticize Google for various practices that enable it to advertise its search engine and its products to the detriment of its competitors, for example by changing the design of the search. “Google’s anti-competitive measures have protected general search monopolies and excluded competitors. They have deprived consumers of the benefits of competitive decisions, prevented innovation, and undermined entry or expansion of new competitors,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement.

Texas accuses Google of “conspiring” with Facebook

According to the complaint, Google is signing exclusive contracts to consolidate its dominant position and to prevent users from going to its competitors, but also to force professionals to use its advertising tools. The company has also used the same tactic on all types of connected property brands that use Google search technology.

This new complaint could complement the complaint filed by the Department of Justice and 11 states on October 20, and could also cover practices related to the Google search engine. If it did, it would be one of the largest coalitions in history to take over a company and Mountain View would risk shedding its operations.

Google defends itself

Google was quick to respond with a blog post from Adam Cohen, Director of Economic Practices. In particular, he explains that the company’s maneuvers are only aimed at improving the search engine so that the user experience is as pleasant as possible. He also makes sure that the search benefits small businesses:

“To dig deeper into the questions raised in today’s facility, it suggests that we shouldn’t have been working on improving the research and that we should actually be less useful to you. If you are looking for local products and services, we will show you information that will help you connect directly with businesses and reach more customers. This complaint requires changes to the design of Google Search, so we need to highlight online intermediaries rather than direct links with companies.

Such an overhaul of Google Search would degrade the quality of your search results. And this would come at the expense of businesses like retailers, restaurants, repair shops, airlines, and hotels, whose listing on Google helps them get discovered and connect with customers directly. It would be harder for them to reach new customers and compete with the major trading and travel platforms and other aggregators and intermediaries. “

On December 16, the state of Texas also sued Google, this time over its advertising practices. Ultimately, this complaint could be linked to the other two as well.