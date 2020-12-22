Alibaba Cloud has reportedly developed a facial recognition algorithm that can be used to identify Uyghurs

According to a study by IPVM, several Chinese tech giants are helping Xi Jinping’s government identify Uyghurs using facial recognition technology. This likely applies to Huawei, but also to Alibaba and its cloud computing subsidiary, Alibaba Cloud. Controversial allegations, of course.

Did Alibaba help the Chinese government identify the Uyghurs?

In China, several facial recognition software are being tested to make it easier to identify Muslim ethnic minorities, especially Uyghurs and Kazakhs. A program the government calls the “fight against terrorism”. Alibaba and Huawei are the two tech giants that the research covers. The first of them said he was “upset” to learn about it. An Alibaba spokesman made it clear: “Racial or ethnic discrimination or profiling in any form is against Alibaba’s policies and values.”

In the same category

Texas accuses Google of “conspiring” with Facebook

Due to a security breach, IPVM experts managed to penetrate Alibaba’s intestines. After several weeks of research, they discovered a surveillance system called “Smart City” that is hosted on Alibaba cloud servers. This facial recognition system could identify a person’s ethnicity and label them as “Muslim” or “Uighur” or both. At the time, Alibaba said that as a public provider, the company did not have the right to access customer data.

The Chinese giant denies the comments reported by the IPVM

The IPVM also discovered that Huawei and a facial recognition company called Megvii worked together to test and develop “Uighur alarm systems”. A technology that can alert the government when the facial recognition system detects the face of a member of the Uighur community.

We knew the Chinese government had been persecuting the Uyghur community for many years, but this time around, there is little doubt that the Chinese tech giants appear to be in the service of Uyghur oppression.

However, Alibaba strongly denies the statements reported by IPVM, stating, “We never intended to use our technology for such purposes and we will not allow it to be used on ethnic groups.” Specific. We have eliminated ethnic prejudice in our product range. This test technology was not used by any customer. We never intended and will not allow our technology to be used to target or identify specific ethnic groups. “

As an aside, Alibaba Cloud’s growth has been impressive over the past few months. It even surpasses those from Amazon and Microsoft. Alibaba reportedly generated 14.89 billion yuan (or $ 2.24 billion) from its cloud computing activities between July and September 2020. An increase of 60% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.