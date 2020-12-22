The French government reveals its strategy

Emmanuel Macron and his ministers want to promote the development of autonomous driving in the coming years. With this goal in mind, the Ministry of Ecological Change published a roadmap for 2020-2022 on Wednesday December 16, in which we can find around thirty measures to promote this ecosystem.

Make France a privileged country for autonomous driving

The French government said back in 2018 that it wanted to accelerate the development of autonomous driving and said at the time that autonomous vehicles would drive on French roads in 2020. We can. today find that this is not the case. At the end of the year, the government decided to come back to the subject by affirming its intention to make France “one of the privileged areas for the deployment of automated road mobility services between 2022 and 2025”.

The Ministry of Ecological Change states: “This strategy aims to make France a privileged place in Europe for the use of automated road mobility services through measures relating in particular to safety regulations, innovation, support to regions in the provision of services “.

Without a legal framework, nothing will happen

This provision must be made within a specific legal framework. The Mobility Orientation Act (LOM) will be the legal framework that enables manufacturers to define precise criteria for their autonomous vehicles. We know that today we have the technology to operate autonomous vehicles. The disadvantage remains precisely this legal framework, which is not always defined and, above all, is not common to the various countries. A puzzle for manufacturers working on autonomous driving.

This Mobility Orientation Act (LOM) was passed at the end of 2019. This legal framework should enable autonomous vehicles to drive on French roads without an operator on board from 2021. The LOM stipulates that passengers can also be accommodated in the same year. The long-awaited Freight and Logistics Act has yet to be worked out. We have to wait until 2022.

Autonomous vehicles are needed to develop joint mobility

The government’s strategy to accelerate the development of autonomous driving therefore essentially comprises the legal framework. In future projects, we will particularly take note of the establishment of a demonstration and safety reference system for the various uses of autonomous vehicles. A necessary point that will enable autonomous vehicles to move or not. A focus on cybersecurity is also on the program of this roadmap.

To date, 120 experiments on autonomous driving have been carried out. According to the Ministry of Ecological Change, the conclusions from these tests are unanimous: “The autonomous car will be useful as part of a shared mobility service.” It’s no surprise, but this time it’s written in black and white. The first autonomous vehicles to be put into circulation in France are therefore “taxis” or special shuttles for public transport.