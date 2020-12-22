Organizations to help the church need services: bad Christmas – economy

The story of Adveniata begins with the hungry winter of 1946/47, when hundreds of thousands died of starvation and froze in Germany. “News and images of this mass extinction have shaken even distant Latin America,” says the chronicle of the Adveniat. Christians from Central and South America have collected donations for suffering Germans. Almost 15 years later, the economic miracle brought prosperity, initiated by Bishops Josef Frings (Cologne) and Franz Hengsbach (Essen), they received a “special collection” for Latin America at Christmas in all Catholic churches in the Federal Republic and West Berlin in 1961. since then it has been repeated since then for the Christian festival, and so the collections were created by the Church Aid Organization Adveniat. The name is derived from our Father’s second request (Latin: adveniat regnum tuum): “Your kingdom is coming.”

Catholics donated two billion euros

Over the decades, Catholics in the country have donated about two billion euros, most of which came from collections. In 2019, on December 24 and 25, believers provided a decent 23 million euros for their services. Shortly afterwards, the virus hit the world. This year, Adveniat expects only half the amount from the previous year. Because of Corona, many Christmas Masses and large Masses do not take place, and if they do, the churches will not be as full as usual. Even without Corona, the number of donations in the collections has been declining for years. There are fewer believers and fewer churches. And other funds. The TV show “Heart for Children” alone recently brought in 26 million euros.

There are fewer donors

According to the German Donation Council, the number of donations fell by 800,000 to 15.7 million a year. However, the frequency of donations has peaked: donations are made almost six times a year and the average donation is also at a record level of 35 euros. Most donations include emergency and disaster relief, as well as donations for church or religious purposes, including Adveniat and Bread for the World development aid workers.

Churches hope for online donations

“We are seeing a large increase in individual donations,” says Carolin Kronenburg of Adveniat, looking back on this year’s Advent season. “But that can’t compensate for the loss in collections.” Money is very much needed. “This year’s collection is especially important, precisely because Corona is particularly hard hit by the world’s poorest,” writes Evangelical Church President Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, in a joint appeal with George Bätzing, president of the German Bishops’ Conference. If you do not come to the church, please donate online. Adveniat and Bread for the World have set up a website at www.weihnachtskollekte.de for this purpose. But does it work? Adveniat’s statistical average donor is older than 70 years.

It started in 1959 in the Deutschlandhalle

Bread for the world is also a project from a time of economic boom. In 1959, as people starved in India and Africa, the Evangelical Church’s first fundraising campaign began with a major event in West Berlin’s Deutschlandhalle in front of about 10,000 people. At that time, Protestants donated 19 million marks to Christmas; Bread for the World was born as a development agency for Protestant churches, which now operates in more than 90 countries. According to the company, the aid is aimed at “food security. At a time of climate change and dwindling resources, the fight against hunger and malnutrition is becoming increasingly important. “

In order to better protect the house in Bangladesh from floods, a concrete pedestal was made with Bread for the World … Photo: imago stock & people

Bread for the World is funded by donations and collections (2019: 64 million euros), church funds (60 million euros) and money from the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (174 million euros). In 2019, the aid agency spent € 265 million on 693 projects in 85 countries. The regional focus was on Africa and Asia. “We are experiencing great popularity this year,” says Renate Vacker of Bread for the World about her willingness to donate during Corona Advent. Income from Christmas collections, which are usually about the same as donations, will be lacking for both Protestant development aid and Catholic aid.

Under the motto “ÜberLeben”, this year’s Adveniat campaign targets people who are particularly affected by the pandemic in rural areas: children who can no longer go to school and have to work, or wage workers for whom there are no rules for distance and certainly no home office. . Each year, Adveniat funds approximately 2,000 projects with a total volume of an average of € 37 million. For example, schools in the Colombian Amazon jungle. Here, school education is in the hands of the Catholic Church. The 40 schools are spread over approximately 86,000 square kilometers in river communities along the Río Guaviare and Rio Inírida rivers and can only be reached by boat or plane. Adveniat funds solar systems with € 95,000 so that schools can be supplied with energy. Also from the 2019 Christmas services collection.