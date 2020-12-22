Nokia sacrifices its income and favors network development

Pekka Lundmark, Nokia CEO, who took over the helm in August, predicts a zero margin in the wireless sector in 2021. However, he is not concerned and says the manufacturer has long endorsed the term.

“We are now investing so much money in research and development that we are sacrificing a little short-term profitability in order to get where we want in the long-term,” he said in an interview with Wednesday December 16. about were reported by Bloomberg. In fact, 5G research and development spending at Nokia has increased 40% since January 2019. In March 2020, we also reported that the Finnish company released € 500 million to accelerate the development of the new generation network.

As our colleagues at Clubic noted, Nokia expects an operating margin of 7-10% for all activities in 2021, and 0% for cellular networks. With Lundmark saying it wants to take the time to build an efficient 5G network, the device maker has encountered some difficulties lately that aren’t very comforting.

It was therefore overtaken by Samsung when it won a contract with Verizon, an American telecommunications giant, to use 5G. The company has also fallen significantly behind in developing its own 5G chips, which in particular has forced it to buy alternatives and use its financial resources to invest in the development of the network. In addition, there was the failure of the Alcatel-Lucent buyout for 18 billion US dollars, which led to the layoff of more than a thousand employees in France.

Despite these many setbacks, Nokia was able to benefit from the trade war between China and the US, which resulted in US sanctions against Huawei. As a result, many allied countries refused to use the Chinese giant’s equipment on their territory for the benefit of the Finnish manufacturer. In July, the company announced the launch of an autonomous 5G offering for businesses. It is also working on what is known as an O-RAN network, in which multiple operators can use the devices from multiple providers. “Nokia wants to be the technology leader in the areas in which it plays,” concludes the CEO.