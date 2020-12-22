A tool for creating and exporting graphics on a site

No code tools have been successful for a while. These make it possible to carry out sometimes complex tasks (site creation, data management) simply, without code, without technical skills and thus make the daily life of many people easier! For those who want to simplify the creation of graphics and their integration, there is a tool!

No Code Chart is a free tool with no code. This allows you to create interactive graphics and export them to a website.

Create interactive graphics in less than 5 minutes!

Using No Code Chart is quite simple. All you have to do is put the numbers in a table and add lines if necessary … As you enter information, the chart is generated. The latter adapts depending on the change. A title can be added, the colors of the graph can be changed and the type of graph: bar graphs, pie graphs, Kiviat graphs … a total of 8 are available.

Charts can be easily integrated with Wix, WordPress, and many other tools. To incorporate a graphic into a website, simply add the generated code to the header or body of the website.

No Code Chart is a freemium tool. A free offering is offered that has two types of graphics: color customization and the ability to export to a website. A lifetime offer that offers unrestricted access to the tool for 49.99 euros.

In the future, the tool will be equipped with new functions, such as the ability to import charts and tables from Excel.