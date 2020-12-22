With Google, you can try makeup in augmented reality via search

In a blog post published on December 17, 2020, Google announced the launch of a new mobile search tool that would allow US users to try makeup using augmented reality.

To achieve this, Mountain View has partnered with ModiFace and Perfect Corp, two companies that have already developed augmented reality technologies in the cosmetics sector. She also works with four major makeup brands: L’Oréal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury.

The functionality that can be used with lipstick and eye shadow can be accessed through the Google or Chrome application on a smartphone. To use it, just search for the name of a product designed by one of the four brands. In addition to the usual information, a try-on button is displayed. It is then possible to select models with different skin tones to see if the makeup matches it, but also to try it out directly on their face with an augmented reality tool. Google states that it wanted to bring the in-store experience of customers straight to their phones. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people actually prefer to shop online and this tool is great for purchasing cosmetics, which is sometimes better to try first:

“When you buy beauty products, it is difficult to make a decision about these personal items without trying them out. For example, if you want to know the purity of a gloss, the amount of pigment in an eye shadow, or the appearance of a product on your skin tone, it can be difficult to understand these elements without seeing the products up close. “.

This is not the first time Google has tried such an experiment. Last year, an augmented reality tool allowed users to try on makeup while watching tutorials on YouTube. In their post, Mountain View explains that this approach aims to further develop Google Shopping. She added the opinion of experts and enthusiasts to this section: “From now on, if you are browsing Google Shopping with your phone or scrolling through the Discovery feed of the Google application, we will show you recommendations from beauty enthusiasts and experts, Clothing and home and garden for your favorite products. When a product catches your eye, you can hear straight from the experts why they like it and how they use it. This is another sector that is making significant strides as a result of the pandemic.