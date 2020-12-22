Ant Group is withdrawing some of its financial services to comply with regulations

According to the South China Morning Post, Ant Group has decided to withdraw its online deposit services used by Chinese banks through its Alipay platform. Far from being trivial, this measure was taken to comply with the new regulations mandated by the country’s authorities to better regulate its technological giants. The fintech sector is particularly geared towards traditional banks.

Indeed, China is the largest fintech market in the world. In addition to the Ant Group, giants like JD.com or Baidu also have subsidiaries that offer online banking services. These platforms were booming well before 2020 and literally exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic, to the chagrin of the Chinese authorities. The latter want to keep control of the country’s financial activities and avoid the risk of a financial crisis or social unrest.

With Alipay, however, regional banks operate a national platform with more than 1 billion users. As a result, they offer their customers services with a higher rate of return at a much lower cost than the country’s traditional banks. These practices, which narrow the geographic boundaries of a highly regulated Chinese banking sector, were logically targeted by the Communist Party.

“Ant has voluntarily withdrawn Alipay’s online registration products in accordance with the latest legal requirements for online registration services,” said Ant Group. The company assured that this decision would in no way affect its already registered and active users, and also affirmed that it was “obliged to comply with legal requirements”.

In the past two months, the number of asset management or online insurance-related products on Ant Group’s platforms has decreased significantly. The fintech giant is responding to government inquiries that suspended the group’s IPO in early November. Still, it should be the most important thing in history. However, Jack Ma’s company says it will “use technology to better support financial institutions and serve the real economy.”