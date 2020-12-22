Google and Facebook planned to “work together and help each other”

While Facebook has been accused of abuse of a dominant position for a few weeks now and Google is now the target of a third antitrust complaint in the US, the two American giants had planned to “work together and help each other” in antitrust lawsuits. And that for several years …

The two American giants had expected a possible cartel lawsuit

According to a December 22nd report in the Wall Street Journal, Google and Facebook planned to join forces in an antitrust process. The two companies affected by antitrust complaints reportedly struck a deal several years ago. An agreement was reached when the two companies signed a data exchange contract.

A group of attorneys-general led by the state of Texas believes that Google has plotted with Facebook for years in several areas, including the use of WhatsApp. Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, would refer to an agreement reached between the two companies in September 2018. Now, the fates of Google and Facebook seem more interconnected than ever.

A Google spokesperson told CNBC, “Attorney General Paxton’s claims about our advertising solutions are unfounded. We have invested in cutting-edge advertising technology services that are useful for businesses and that benefit consumers. Ad tech costs are also falling. Google’s advertising technology costs are below the industry average. These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry. We will vigorously defend against his unfounded claims in court. “

Sheryl Sandberg was on this file in 2018

In both cases, Facebook and Google had agreed to “work together and help each other” if they were ever investigated against this alleged cooperation pact to exchange data for advertising. on-line. According to the report published by the Wall Street Journal, Google would have used a Star Wars code name to refer to this agreement: “Jedi Blue”. The complaint filed by the US attorneys general against Google and Facebook suggests that the two companies knew the deal could spark an antitrust lawsuit.

They reportedly even discussed how to resolve this potential problem in the event of an antitrust lawsuit. Today you face it directly. We learn that it is Sheryl Sandberg, COO at Facebook, who would have emailed Facebook executives to let them know about this partnership with Google in 2018. She would have written, “This is a very big deal on the Strategic Plan.” Facebook has not yet commented on these allegations.