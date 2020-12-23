For Google, the success of the search depends only on its quality

In a 42-page document released on Monday, December 21st, Google defends itself against allegations by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) against its search engine. His argument number 1: “People use Google search because they want to, not because they have to, or because they can’t just find other ways to search the Internet for information.”

Mountain View has responded page by page to the complaint filed on October 20 by the DOJ and 11 US states that California recently joined. They accuse Google of abusing a dominant market position and hold them particularly responsible for the exclusive (and exorbitant) contracts that have been concluded with phone manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung, but also with Internet browsers, making Google the default search engine. This anticompetitive approach has indeed hit many of the company’s competitors who have failed to get into this colossal resource dominated sector: Google has a 94.3% market share in search engines. .

However, according to the tech giant, its product is constantly evolving to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful”. It also explains that users can easily change their default search engine to other media. Google explains that buying storage space on electronic devices is akin to buying storage space on the shelves of a grocery store by a brand. These statements are in line with the company’s line of defense, which has claimed from the start that it is the quality of its products that attracts so many users, rather than what is known as antitrust practices.

The company is addressed by three separate complaints … which could be linked

The judge in charge of the case, Amit Mehta, said that the trial would not take place until 2023. Until then, more charges against Google are likely to pile up. In fact, 38 states filed a new complaint against it last week. She’s also interested in Search and the company’s anti-competitive practices to keep it at the forefront of the market, and even goes in more detail than the previous one. As a result, the two complaints could be merged to develop a good case against Google. The Texas State Attorney General has filed additional lawsuits against the company’s promotional activities.

These various complaints are part of an extensive investigation by the American authorities into the GAFAs, which have an overwhelming monopoly and are considered portals for culture, commerce and communication. To achieve such a status, they have used systems of particular interest to investigators … Facebook has therefore been charged with abuse of a dominant position related to the takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp, while Amazon and Apple are also taking a risk soon must be brought to justice.