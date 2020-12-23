Microsoft will install Inventec’s private networks

Microsoft recently announced that one of its subsidiaries will provide 5G infrastructure to Inventec manufacturing facilities. This subsidiary is none other than Affirmed Networks, which was acquired in March 2020 and specializes in the virtualization of 5G networks. For Inventec, this contract should enable it to modernize its industrial capacities and thus enter what is commonly referred to as Industry 4.0.

Inventec is headquartered in Taiwan and employs over 34,000 people worldwide. It is mainly known for making Amazon Kindle Fire tablets or Apple HomePods.

The aim is therefore to install private, secure and fully virtualized 5G networks at Inventec’s 7 production sites. This means that like Rakuten’s Consumer 5G, they can be fully managed in the cloud. For Affirmed Networks, this is the first concrete installation of private and cloud-native 5G.

The network provided is therefore based on the UnityCloud offering from the Microsoft subsidiary. This solution must make it possible to connect devices of different categories to the same network. These can be cameras, production machines, sensors of all kinds or even robots. Thanks to this, Inventec will thoroughly modernize its technical infrastructures and set up various automation systems. Everything an industrialist can dream of on a private 5G network.

The integration of UnityCloud also starts with the factory inspection system. Thanks to a computer vision solution supported by an artificial intelligence system, he can identify defects in the products that pass through the production line.

The Affirmed Networks / Inventec contract is the first of its kind as it is not about testing a solution. The implementation of a private and virtualized 5G network is very concrete, which VentureBeat announces as a world first. Regardless of which manufacturers are waiting and in demand for an application of this type, Microsoft risks scoring points against its competitors, both for Azure and for its subsidiary.