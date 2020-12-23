A project management tool to easily organize your daily life

Managing a project takes a lot of organization! Determine who does what, manage the needs of employees and potential customers, give an overview to all stakeholders and most importantly, monitor everyone’s progress correctly to avoid unpleasant surprises! A tool for managing a project from A to Z is pretty relevant.

This is the whole advantage of Beesbusy. Beesbusy is a project management tool that offers numerous customizable dashboards, Gantt charts, time tracking and planning for easy organization. This is the handy tool for project and team managers looking for an easy-to-use way to manage projects on schedule! Beesbusy is intended as an alternative to Asana or Monday.

In the same category

Pixelied: A tool for creating professional graphics for social networks

A complete visualization of all projects

Probably the most important part of Beesbusy is creating and managing calendars. With Beesbusy you can easily create Gantt charts. It is thus possible to schedule tasks, add links, steps or even deadlines to complete the diagrams as much as possible. Editing graphs is done by simply dragging and dropping to add tasks and see the effects on the calendar.

The tool offers three different views for projects: task tables, Gantt charts and team calendars. Multiple projects can be displayed in these different views for a global overview of the current workload.

Be able to manage all the schedules

Tasks for all projects are editable, and the preview provides a complete view of the workloads and limitations of each project. Thanks to the time recording functions, it is possible to readjust all schedules. Time estimates can be made by managers and project managers before employees update their progress and time spent on tasks.

The Beesbusy platform can be personalized with a company’s logo and colors so that the tool stays in the image of a brand!

Beesbusy is a paid tool that’s available for life for just $ 49. An unlimited number of projects, task lists, tasks, and members and staff can be added to the tool for $ 49. 3 users can connect to the tool. If more users need to be added, other offerings are available.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.