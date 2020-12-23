To avoid criminal prosecution, Facebook offered to help its closest rival

While investigators were refining their antitrust case on the social network, several sources cited by the Washington Post said they had offered to help them create its closest rival.

Indeed, the firm’s lawyers said they were ready to cede a license to access their code to a potential competitor in order to develop their own platform on an already very solid foundation. Obviously, regulators turned down this offer, which, it must be admitted, looked like a last resort. Despite this proposal, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 48 states have taken legal action against Facebook.

The focus of the complaint is the takeovers of Instagram and WhatsApp, which took place in 2012 and 2014, respectively. According to the authorities, Mark Zuckerberg’s company prefers to buy the competition rather than coordinate with it, taking the opportunity to develop a monopoly so powerful that it is almost impossible for users to get rid of it. This way, Facebook has access to sensitive data it sells to brands without people having a real alternative to a more privacy-friendly social network. The company logically denies these allegations and assures that it faces many tough competitors. “We will continue to be vigorous about the ability of people and businesses to select our services, ads and free apps for the value they bring,” said Chris Sgro, a spokesman for Facebook.

The social network’s last-minute proposal is nonetheless testament to the fear of its leaders. Indeed, Mark Zuckerberg has claimed in the past to crush the competition and tried to convince the US Congress during the antitrust hearing that happened this summer. In the months leading up to the lawsuits, the firm set out to hire America’s best antitrust lawyers. Staff have also been given strict instructions to avoid suspicious behavior in the eyes of the authorities, the Washington Post notes.

It must be said that the hour is grave for Facebook: if found guilty, the company could be forced to part with WhatsApp and Instagram. The two apps are now mastodons in the social platforms space, bringing massive amounts to Facebook. However, the upcoming merger of Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram messages could make the task more difficult for US lawmakers. Sequel follows …