The State Council prohibits the use of drones to monitor protests

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, administrative judges banned the police from using drones to monitor demonstrations. Didier Lallement, Prefect of the Paris Police Department, “must immediately stop using drones to monitor gatherings of people on public streets”.

La Quadrature du Net had approached the State Council at the end of October on this particular use case and was concerned about the use “for administrative police purposes”. Citing the purpose of strengthening security, “the Minister does not add any element that could prove that the objective of ensuring public safety at gatherings of people on public roads has not been fully achieved under the circumstances. Currently without recourse to drones” , estimates the highest administrative court.

This is not the first time the association has won its case against the police use of drones. In May, the State Council finally decided in favor of Quadrature du Net (and the League of Human Rights) despite an initial rejection. These new types of devices were used for surveillance during the first delivery.

Now the government could find itself in a difficult position. Article 22 of the Comprehensive Security Act, recently passed at first reading, provides wider opportunities for law enforcement agencies to use drones. Especially when transmitting images live in a command room or storing content over a period of 30 days or longer as part of an investigation. “So the State Council’s decision is a double blow to the government: not only are drones banned, but the government has lost all legal legitimacy to want to legally approve them (unless it provides the impossible evidence). The” absolute Need, “” Quadrature du Net said in a press release.