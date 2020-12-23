Joe Biden’s Twitter accounts start with 0 followers when they open

One conflict currently contradicts the teams at Joe Biden and Twitter. The social network does not want to transfer subscribers to accounts @POTUS, @FLOTUS and others during the handover on January 20th. However, it was done for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

With this decision, Twitter spoils the party when Joe Biden takes office. In fact, the @ POTUS account currently managed by Trump’s teams alone exceeds 33 million subscribers. The First Lady, @FLOTUS, has just over 16 million subscribers. One can easily understand all the frustration of Biden’s cabinet.

Other official accounts are involved in the reset planned by Twitter. Specifically, @WhiteHouse (26 million subscribers) for the White House, @VP (10.3 million subscribers), account for the Vice President, @PressSec (6.3 million subscribers), for the carrier or Word of the White House, @Cabinet ( 183.9,000 subscribers), for the office of the President, and @LaCasaBlanca (169.8,000 subscribers), the official White House account for Spanish speakers. In total, these profiles have more than 92 million subscribers.

From @POTUS to @LaCasaBlanca, everyone is being turned into archives, as has been the case since Barack Obama. His tweets under the official account of the President of the United States can be viewed on profile @ POTUS44 (44th President). So Trump’s will be immortalized as @ POTUS45 and so on. During this process, Twitter simply duplicated its subscriber base from one account to another, but it no longer wants to.

A notification will be sent to subscribers to warn them that the account they are following is archived, according to a spokesperson for the social network. You will be prompted to subscribe to new accounts created for Biden administration.

The solution proposed by Twitter seems very poor for the future President of the United States. Exhausted from the heat and cold that Donald Trump has blown with the various desks that are offered to him on the social network, a return to sound foundations seems necessary for Jack Dorsey’s business. It remains to be seen whether it would not start on the wrong foot at the same time.