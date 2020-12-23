From bills to state aid: How our relationship to money has changed – the economy

For children and adolescents, it’s at the top of their wish lists: money. 42 percent would like tickets to the festival. Meanwhile, parents prefer under the tree under practical things, especially shoes, clothes and backpacks. Giving nothing away is a choice for very few people. Despite the blockade, the Germans were able to spend 19.8 billion euros on books, vouchers and courses. That would be more than last year. But this Christmas should be a holiday of renunciation. Fully aware. At least that’s what politics hoped for.

Even the Federal Minister of Economy did not recommend buying gifts this year. “I wish and hope that people get only the minimum amount of food they really need,” said Peter Altmaier (CDU). A few weeks ago, he was photographed on a bicycle: a basket full of presents. A few weeks ago, however, there was no second lock-in, shopping in brick-and-mortar stores was considered a patriotic duty. Priorities are changing so fast. Our attitudes towards consumption, and therefore towards money, are changing so quickly in a pandemic.

Recommends against the purchase of gifts: Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU). Photo: dpa

What does the lock cost? How much help do companies need? How much will they receive from the state? What can a vaccine dose cost? How much is the short-term contribution? How do I make money and take care of the children at the same time? What does Corona mean for my shares? Should I buy shares for the first time? Do I have to pay for the trip even if I can’t complete it? What should I do with the money I do not spend on vacation? Questions that show how many Germans thought about money in 2020 – those who lacked and those who had had enough.

Younger people spend more on gifts

At the same time, renunciation and consumption may have more in common than originally expected. People have already made do with a lot of things this year: trips, visits, hugs. Birthday party Christmas party in the office. Visit to the fair. Concert. Game. Film night. Everyone has such a list. Should you also save on Christmas presents?

Especially young people do not want to do without consumption at Christmas. While many older people follow politics before the festival and shop less, younger people let it go. According to surveys, donation spending is expected to double this year for 18-29 year olds. He spends an average of 500 euros on it. The crisis has hit them particularly hard: in 2020, many part-time jobs were lost in the catering industry and temporary waiters were almost needed. At the same time, some companies did not expand temporary positions – in many cases it also affected junior employees.

And it’s more than money. “Anyone who loses their job as a career starter not only has trouble repaying their rent or repaying a loan,” warns Robert Feiger, federal president of the BAU industrial union. “All life planning is mixed – after starting a family.” Missing money will also change you.

Germans pay more often contactlessly

The relationship between consumers and bills of exchange has also changed significantly this year. The Germans are, in fact, associated with cash. Paying with a card or even a smartphone was something that many had not been able to get used to for a long time. But then came Corona. And although experts have repeatedly stressed that accounts do not pose a risk of infection – the trend has suddenly become a contactless payment. In the eurozone, 40 percent said they used banknotes and coins less today than before the pandemic. Many even draw a card for smaller amounts. And experts say: Once you get used to it, you won’t get back to cash any time soon.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, fewer people have been paying cash. Photo: imago images / Ralph Peters

Some may have become accustomed to something else this year: buying stocks. If it was too risky for many people for a long time, they got it to taste everything during a pandemic. At Comdirect Online Bank, more customer accounts have been closed in the first nine months than in the last 20 years. Also very popular are start-ups, which, like Traderepublic, deliberately target young people as stock buyers. The corona crisis was a gift from heaven for them. It remains to be seen whether this also applies to investors. At least in the US, we have already experienced that shareholdings have fallen sharply: Investors have held their securities for just over five months – the stock market was not so short even shortly after the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008. The shorter the shares are held, the more speculation exists and the greater the risk for investors.

After all, more people were asking the question: What to do with money? Because many could not go on vacation and limit their leisure activities, they automatically saved more. At a time when investigations are hard to reward. Soon there will be no interest. “Politicians are in the process of expropriating savers,” Allianz chief Oliver Bäte told Handelsblatt, speaking openly about “fraud against savers.”

What is the price of profit?

This year, not only the central bank but also companies were criticized. Wanting to earn at any cost did not go well during the pandemic. The two directors had to apologize. In the first lock-up it was Adidas boss Kasper Rorsted. When his shops had to close, he quickly suspended rent payments. The big corporation refuses to pay the rent, which outraged many: On Twitter, users swore never to buy pants or a three-striped T-shirt again. Even Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil intervened, declaring Adidas’ behavior irresponsible. Rorsted admitted the mistake and promised to eventually transfer the rent.

Douglas wanted to keep his branches locked. Photo: dpa

The second apology followed only a few days ago in the second lock. This time it came from Douglas’ boss Tina Müller. The trick was to keep some branches of her perfume chain open. Their rationale: Most drugstores are sold here – and drugstores remain open when locked. This was also not well received by many consumers. Result: Müller apologized and immediately closed all branches.

Profit is not everything. So we learned that this year as well. However, for many small retailers, this sentence must be different. For them, everything is nothing without profit. Restaurateurs, retailers and gym operators are currently worried about their business. Can you handle the crisis with government money? A: Is the money coming on time? The answers for next year will bring insolvency statistics.

Does the state give too much or too little?

Some economists find aid to companies too extensive. One of these warners is former Ifo boss Hans-Werner Sinn, who thinks politics is losing its temper. “Periods of crisis are politically seductive,” said the Handelsblatt. “Just call Corona and the billions will start flowing.” Traders, on the other hand, don’t understand the sentences. From their point of view, state support for closed shops is far from sufficient. According to the HDE trade association, the existence of three quarters of clothing retailers is currently at risk.

But while some lose, others win. Online trading is experiencing a boom. Amazon feels the same as Post DHL’s subsidiary. It transported 56 million packages during the week – a record. “Deutsche Post DHL is experiencing this year’s Christmas rush, which has never been before,” said the spokesman.

As Barack Obama once said, “Money is not the only answer, but it has a difference.”