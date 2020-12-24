Monetization and audio in sight of Telegram in 2021

Monetizing a growing social platform is a recurring problem. After the failure of its cryptocurrency, for which the company had raised $ 1.7 billion, Telegram should acquire an advertising platform and new paid features to support the growth of the startup, announced its co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov.

“A project our size needs at least a few hundred million dollars a year to keep going,” he said, adding that he had personally funded the company’s development for the past seven years.

A “user-friendly, privacy-friendly” advertising platform intended to cover server costs

Telegram would be monetized through the large one-to-many public channels (discussion groups) which are used to disseminate information and, in many cases, already display advertisements. “In many markets, the administrators of these channels run ads to make money, sometimes through third-party advertising platforms. The ads they post look like regular news and are often intrusive. We will remedy this by introducing our own advertising platform for public channels with one or more subscribers, ”wrote Pavel Durov. The big chains should benefit from a “revenue sharing” based on the size of their audience.

In line with Facebook’s practices, the ad shouldn’t be about private chats and groups, a company promise: “We won’t sell the company like the founders of WhatsApp. The world needs Telegram to stay independent because the users are respected and quality services are provided, ”he said.

To accompany this announcement, Telegram introduced a new feature that aims to bring the Discord app closer. In fact, an audio chat mode is displayed which makes it easier for users to share.

The air of nowhere, these two messages are not trivial and seem to propel Telegram towards an assumed maturity.