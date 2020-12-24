Alibaba is said to be the subject of an antitrust investigation in China

The market regulator announced on Thursday that it was launching an investigation into e-commerce giant Alibaba. As an international symbol of Chinese power in the digital world, the country wants to investigate whether it is not abusing its position.

Its SAMR (State Administration for Market Regulation) statement said the investigation will begin on the basis of information highlighting Alibaba’s monopoly behavior. In a similar way to what is being criticized against Amazon in the US, Jack Ma has allegedly imposed illogical restrictions on sellers or users of his market.

In the same category

The State Council prohibits the use of drones to monitor protests

Apparently, Alibaba responded in a statement that it intended to work with regulators while ensuring that its activities function normally.

With this survey, China once again confirms its desire to put an end to the years of freedom that companies, especially on the Internet, have been granted. As evidence, the SAMR was only founded in 2018 and combines three former state offices. This is also in line with the various studies and advances that have been made in Europe and particularly in the United States. We can easily think that the sense of frustration in the West has spread to China. Everything goes very quickly in his picture.

It all started with a comprehensive antitrust report on Chinese digital giants in mid-November. In its conclusions, the Middle Kingdom expresses its concern about the business practices of large platforms. He also expressed concern about the growing power and influence of these companies. While the report was originally aimed at the big names in e-commerce, the situation has expanded to include a wide variety of services.

Among them: Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, e-commerce platforms; Tencent has a wide variety of services, but is particularly known for its realm in the video game world. Didi Chuxing, taxi application; Meituan, grocery delivery; ByteDance, social networks; Ant Group, financial services.

In addition, the Ant Group was stopped by the Chinese authorities in November en route to the largest IPO in history. Coincidence or bad timing, the company also founded by Jack Ma, saw the introduction of new rules to better regulate the fintech sector. It operates the Alipay payment system and is responsible for creating $ 230 billion in microcredit. They are then distributed to small banks, making them prone to failure. This stop and the rules to be reversed forced the Ant Groupe to withdraw some of their financial products.

Far from finance, Alibaba is way ahead of its competitors in the online sales market and seems invulnerable thanks to its marketplaces in Taobao and Tmall. We didn’t expect China to act so quickly, but the year ended under the sign of competition regulation. The tone is set for 2021.