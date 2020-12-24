Apple’s SDR program is growing

Apple announced a brand new program in July to identify and report vulnerabilities in iPhones. This is only available to developers who need to identify security vulnerabilities.

Standardized iPhones

The Security Research Device (SDR) program and Apple’s desire to improve the security of iOS for future updates are clear. These developers specialize in security and have already proven themselves in this area. Although Apple has done a lot of research to make iOS increasingly secure, it is still human error. This program helps you improve Apple source codes or third party codes. This is all the more important as Apple has implemented new labels since iOS 14 to inform users about the security and protection of personal data in certain applications.

The first participants will shortly receive their iPhone. The loan of this smartphone has a term of at least one year and must be reserved exclusively for this use. It is not intended as a personal or professional smartphone. If the developers want to borrow it later, they have to do a lot of research and report any anomalies they find to Apple. Despite Apple’s desire to improve iOS, not all applications can be accepted for this first wave of tests. Candidates who are not selected for this first wave are automatically advanced to the next test phases.

Apple provided the attendees with iPhones that have fewer security systems than consumer phones. It’s easier for you to find and report the bugs later. Participants don’t have to jailbreak their iPhones to find the holes. This saves you time while using the tools you want. Apple does not limit the programs used as long as they are used to improve the security system of iOS. In any case, this program will reassure future users as iPhone productions should increase by 30% according to a recent analysis. This is undoubtedly forcing Apple to accelerate research into security vulnerabilities in iOS.

Review, test, and reward

To be part of the program, you must meet certain conditions, such as: B. Own an Apple Developer Program account, have previously worked in an Apple program’s security system, and ultimately reside in an eligible country for the program. Program. Logically, people under the majority age and Apple employees cannot participate in the program. During the test phase, the developers have access to the Apple forum and are supported by the company’s engineers to better collaborate.

So it’s developers who have the tough job of looking for bugs, testing them, and then reporting them to Apple. In its press release, the brand also states that people who are not part of the program will still be able to participate and will be like the developers who will be rewarded thanks to the bug bounty program already in place. The most critical finds can be awarded up to a million dollars.